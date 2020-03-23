Blazers CJ McCollum Sounds off on Nuggets Jamal Murray’s Deleted Instagram Video

On Sunday morning, Heavy’s

The former seventh overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft deleted his Instagram after becoming aware of the video, but not before some random post was posted on Murray’s page.

Jamal Murray’s Instagram account appears to be hacked. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rXzYTglSy9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 22, 2020

Murray would then hop on Twitter to let the world know that he was hacked. At around 2:52, he tweeted, “First and foremost, I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks.”

First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans. My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue. Thanks 🙏🏽 — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) March 22, 2020

A Twitter user by name of Princella D. Smith tweeted that it is obvious that Murray posted it by accident, but shared there are resources to get the video off the internet.

“Jamal, you clearly posted it by accident. Please use your money and resources to remove the video from the internet as best you can. There are companies that can help you with this. I most feel sorry for Harper whose public, personal, and professional life are now compromised.”

Jamal, you clearly posted it by accident. Please use your money and resources to remove the video from the internet as best you can. There are companies that can help you with this. I most feel sorry for Harper whose public, personal, and professional life are now compromised. — Princella D. Smith (@princellasmith) March 22, 2020

Blazers’ CJ McCollum Sounds off on Jamal Murray

Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum were on the NBA’s Instagram live chatting while practicing social distance at their homes with their families. During the chat, a McCollum read one of the comments from a user said “CJ your pubes look like Jamal Murray”

“They said my pubes look like Jamal Murray,” said McCollum.

Damian Lillard: This is why you can’t have CJ on [Instagram] Live because you go and address them type of comments. You can’t address those type of comments brotha.

CJ: Brotha, I’m just reading the comments. They said it looks like KD’s head. What bro it’s the comments. Shoutouts to my guys Jamal and KD.

Damian Lillard: Brotha you can’t address these comments.

CJ: whatcha mean?

