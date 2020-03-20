Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

After the Celtics released a statement that a player had tested positive, Smart took to social media to confirm that he was the player, saying he was tested five days ago and has been self-quarantined ever since.

“COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness,” he said in the tweet. “I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP.”

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

I’ve had no symptoms and I feel great. But the younger generation in our country MUST self distance. This is not a joke. Not doing so is selfish. Together we can beat this, but we must beat it together by being apart for a short while. Much love!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Smart went on to add that he had no symptoms and feels “great.”

This story is breaking and will be updated. Check back for more details.