Boston Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Tests Positive for Coronavirus

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
After the Celtics released a statement that a player had tested positive, Smart took to social media to confirm that he was the player, saying he was tested five days ago and has been self-quarantined ever since.
“COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness,” he said in the tweet. “I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP.”
Smart went on to add that he had no symptoms and feels “great.”
