Former Patriots QB Reportedly Open to Return

Former New England Patriots QB Brian Hoyer was reportedly informed of his release by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and because of the uncertainty at QB with the Pats, there was immediate speculation on a potential reunion.

Brian Hoyer is Open to a Return to the New England Patriots

Hoyer helped add a little more substance to the concept by reportedly saying he was open to a return to the Patriots:

Brian Hoyer is open to returning to New England in a backup role. And last year when the Patriots released Hoyer, they intended to bring him back once the roster was a little more settled with injury situations. So we’ll see if it works out now. https://t.co/8a2C4sBb2h — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 21, 2020

If Hoyer does return, it would be his third stint with the team.

Previous Stints With the Patriots and Career Numbers

The 34-year-old Hoyer has played for seven teams in his NFL career, but his five years with the Patriots are by far the most he’s spent with any organization. With the Patriots, over 23 games, Hoyer has completed 32 of 51 passes for a 62.1 completion percentage. He’s thrown for 335 yards, one TD and one pick with an 80.1 passer rating.

In his 11-year career, Hoyer has thrown for 10,274 yards, 52 TDs, and 34 interceptions, a 59.1 completion percentage and an 82.5 passer rating. He never started a game with the Patriots as he served as Tom Brady’s backup, and would likely come to the Patriots in the same role under Jarrett Stidham.

Hoyer’s Potential Appeal to the Patriots

In Hoyer, the Patriots would be bringing in a familiar face who knows Josh McDaniels’ system well. Hoyer is also a veteran who understands who he is, and what the team would expect of him. If the Pats are committed to allowing Stidham an opportunity to establish himself as the team’s starting QB moving forward, Hoyer won’t hinder the young player’s progress.

In fact, he’ll accept the role and offer his expertise and experience to make the transition from backup to starter a smoother one. On the flip side, if Stidham were to falter or go down with an injury, Hoyer represents a suitable option to keep the team competitive in the meantime. That profile is an invaluable one for a team in the Patriots’ position.

Hoyer is also a low-cost option for the Patriots who have made it clear again this season, the team isn’t willing to dump large amounts of cash on free agents. That has never been the Patriot way, and despite the exit of Brady, linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins Sr., Elandon Roberts, offensive lineman Ted Karras, special teamer Nate Ebner, and the trade of Duron Harmon, Bill Belichick is sticking to his script.

If Not Hoyer, Then Who?

The Patriots currently only have Stidham and Cody Kessler on the roster at QB. Even if the team remains conservative in their approach, you’d think they have to bring in a third guy. If it’s not signing the soon-to-be-released Cam Newton or another veteran QB with more starting experience than Hoyer, the team might look to the draft to flesh out the position.

