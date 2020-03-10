Brian Ortega Explains Why He Slapped ‘Instigator’ Rapper Jay Park

Brian “T-City” Ortega has finally broken his silence on the alleged altercation at UFC 248 between the featherweight fighter and a Korean hi-hop artist, Jay Park. On the night of March 9, Ortega posted a tweet with his reasoning for slapping Park, but he deleted the tweet soon after. Here is his a screenshot of the tweet:

Ortega’s statement reads, “On May 9, 2018, Jay Park signed Korean Zombie to a management contract under AOMG Entertainment, of which Park is the CEO, and soon after the trash talking began. When I finally made it to Korea for the press conference, KZ approached me with his translator (a real one, not Jay Park) and said, ‘I want to apologize for the trash talking, it was my management that wants to do it to promote the fight.’ I accepted his apology, shook his hand and we had a great press conference. Soon after I tore my knee, and the fight was cancelled.”

It continues, “Four weeks ago, KZ and JP went on Ariel’s show and said I dodged the fight. “Dodging” and “injury” are two separate things, and since I already knew JP was the one writing the script, that’s when I welcomed him to the fight game and warned him to watch his mouth. On Saturday night, I slapped three people [at] the same time. I apologize for slapping the “translator,” and I apologize for slapping the “K-pop star,” but I don’t apologize for slapping the ‘instigator.'”

Brian Ortega Got Into an Altercation With Jay Park at UFC 248

It was reported on March 7 that T-City slapped Jay Park while they were in the audience watching UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Park was with featherweight fighter “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. It was reported that once The Korean Zombie left to go to the bathroom, Ortega approached Park and proceeded to open-hand slap the hip-hop artist.

After Ortega slapped Park, officials escorted Ortega out of the area.

Here is a video taken after the altercation via TMZ:

Here are a few videos of Ortega getting escorted out:

Brian Ortega being escorted to the bathroom to fight TKZ.pic.twitter.com/JmCOGQhhxx — Zeke 我々は一つ (@zamnzeke) March 9, 2020

Brian Ortega getting escorted after trying to start a fight with Zombie pic.twitter.com/21FmOsZB8E — // (@MirccMMA) March 8, 2020

A day after the altercation, the Korean Zombie ruthlessly ripped Ortega in a lengthy post. To read it, click here.

Jay Park also gave his side of the story. He spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on Monday, March 9. To read what he said, click here.

