Top-Ranked Fighter Slaps Rapper During UFC 248: Report

On Saturday, March 7, two top featherweight contenders were said to have gotten into a fight while in attendance for UFC 248. The scuffle was between No. 2 ranked featherweight Brian “T-City” Ortega and No. 4 ranked “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the altercation during the UFC 248 post-fight press conference.

He said, “There was a lot of crazy s**t going on tonight, it was weird. [Ortega] and the [Korean] Zombie got into a fight, which is completely unlike both of their personalities. Zombie doesn’t even speak English, so I don’t know what the hell he could have said that could get Ortega to start going crazy. It was weird.”

MMA Junkie’s John Morgan asked White if punches were thrown, and White responded, “I guess so.” The UFC president veried that it happened in the fighter section of Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

When asked if there would be any legal consequences, White shook his head and said, “I don’t want anyone getting arrested.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

It’s Been Reported That Ortega Allegedly Slapped Korean Rapper Jay Park

According the MMA Junkie’s eye witness, T-City had an issue with a Korean rapper named Jay Park. He was in attendance with the Korean Zombie at UFC 248. MMA Junkie has reported that Jung was in the washroom at the time of the incident.

The beef between Ortega and Park started when Park acted as a translator for Jung during Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show in February. During the interview, the Korean Zombie said that Ortega ducked him. The two featherweights were supposed to fight at UFC Fight Night 165: Busan, but T-City pulled out due to injury.

Ortega took to Instagram and said “Jay Park welcome to the fight game. Don’t be surprised if I slap the sh*t out of you when I see you.”

MMA Junkie revealed that during Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s walkout, Ortega approached Park and open-hand slapped him. T-City was removed from the area soon after.

Here is a video of Brian Ortega getting escorted out by officials:

Brian Ortega getting escorted after trying to start a fight with Zombie pic.twitter.com/21FmOsZB8E — // (@MirccMMA) March 8, 2020

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]