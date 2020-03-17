4 Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive for Coronavirus

The pandemic coronavirus is continuing to affect the NBA even after the season was suspended. On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that four players on the team have tested positive for COVID- 19. In an official statement the teams said, “Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are isolated and under the care of team physicians.”

The statement didn’t specify which players on the team have been infected but did go on to say that “the organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

In the meantime, “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with the team medical staff.”

These are the following teams for which the Nets played against prior to the NBA suspending the season:

Los Angeles Lakers on March 10

Chicago Bulls on March 8

San Antonio Spurs on March 6

Memphis Grizzlies on March 4

Boston Celtics on March 3

Fellow NBA Stars Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell & Christian Wood Have All Tested Positive For Coronavirus

While Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert was the first athlete in the NBA to test positive for COVID-19, soon after, teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit Pistons’ player Christian Wood.

Gobert especially felt some guilt after not taking coronavirus seriously, and making a scene of touching all the microphones during a press conference on March 9, the day before he tested positive. Gobert has since stepped up and pledged to donate $500,000 to all the part-time employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the home of the Utah Jazz.

He said in a statement: “I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciation for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family.”

“I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted,” Gobert continued. “These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference, while continuing to learn more about COVID-19 and educate others. Much gratitude, RG.”

Charles Barkley, former NBA legend and current game announcer, previously announced five days ago that he was getting tested for coronavirus after feeling ill, but has yet to update the public with the results.

Numerous Members Of The NBA Have Made Sizable Donations To Arena Workers During The Suspension

During these uncertain times, several NBA stars are making personal donations to the people who have found themselves out a job during the suspension, the people who work day and day out at their local arena.

Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, New Orleans’ Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo have all made sizable donations to their community’s arena staff.

