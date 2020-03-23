Baker Mayfield Takes Flack Over Instagram Challenge

There’s no doubt that Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has some exceptional athletic gifts that allow him to excel on the football field. But it turns out push-ups are not the the former Heisman winner’s forte.

Mayfield was called out by his teammate Jarvis Landry to do the 10 push-up challenge on Instagram. He obliged, asking viewers to excuse his floppy hair. However, what most couldn’t excuse is his form, which was less than stellar, according to most.

The positive Browns fans can take away is that Mayfield is keeping himself in shape despite the coronavirus lockdown. That was called into question earlier this offseason when Mayfield came under fire for his “dad bod.”

Saquon Barkley Defends Baker Mayfield

The picture showed a shirtless Mayfield posing next to NFLers Aaron Colvin, Alec Ogletree, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley. Quickly, the internet put Mayfield on blast, shaming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft for not looking ripped like his buddies.

Barkley, a good friend of Mayfield, stood up for the quarterback via TMZ.

“He’s a quarterback, he’s not supposed to be shredded,” Barkley told the site. “We in off-season, he’s gonna have time to get his body right. He can throw the ball 80 yards. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Mayfield Seeking Improvement in Year 3

After garnering some MVP hype for his second NFL season, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at his disposal.

“It was a different year for me,” Mayfield told reporters after the Browns final game. “Definitely didn’t have it all figured out. A lot of learning lessons, life lessons for me. I’m going to come back a different animal come spring time. … I love this game. I play it because it’s hard to play, it’s hard to have success. It’s the process you have to enjoy. The ups and downs. There was a lot of that this year.”

New Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt praised Mayfield for his skill set and ability, but said one major change he wants to make is with the former No. 1 overall pick’s footwork. While addressing reporters on Wednesday at the Browns facility in Berea, Van Pelt said he wants Mayfield to “be like Mozart, not Metallica.”

“Obviously, he has the skillset, the talent, the arm, throwing the ball on the move, to escape pressure and all of those things,” Van Pelt said, per P.J. Ziegler of FOX. “I think the future is bright.”

The Browns brought in in veteran Case Keenum to backup Baker Mayfield, reuniting the journeyman quarterback with his former position coach Kevin Stefanski — now the head coach in Cleveland. However, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com assured there is no quarterback controversy with the Browns and the new regime is committed to seeing Mayfield succeed 100 percent.

