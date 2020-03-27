Tom Brady Impressed With Baker Mayfield’s New Physique

The sports world might be at a standstill, but that hasn’t stopped Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield from putting in some work.

Mayfield took some flack this offseason for his physique, but has obviously kicked his offseason workout routine into gear, his latest social media post evidence of that.

“Trying to keep my sanity during this quarantine period. #MambaMentality,” Mayfield wrote, tapping into his inner Kobe Bryant.

The post drew plenty of response, including from new Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. “Looking good young fella,” the six-time Super Bowl champion wrote.

Brady and Mayfield interacted previously on social media, having a brief — and pretty hilarious — conversation on battling hordes of children.

Jarvis Landry, Mayfield’s top target a year ago, also responded, saying: “6 paaaaac Bake.”

Mayfield Ribbed Over Push-up Challenge, Offseason Photo

Last week Mayfield was called out by his teammate Jarvis Landry to do the viral 10 push-up challenge on Instagram. He obliged, asking viewers to excuse his floppy hair. However, what most couldn’t excuse is his form, which was less than stellar, according to many in the comments section.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield joins in on the push-up challenge pic.twitter.com/UsoHu59UN5 — BrownsWave \: (@Brownswave) March 22, 2020

The positive Browns fans can take away is that Mayfield is keeping himself in shape despite the coronavirus lockdown. That was called into question earlier this offseason when Mayfield came under fire for his “dad bod.”

The picture showed a shirtless Mayfield posing next to NFLers Aaron Colvin, Alec Ogletree, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley. Quickly, the internet put Mayfield on blast, shaming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft for not looking ripped like his buddies.

Barkley, a good friend of Mayfield, stood up for the quarterback via TMZ.

i feel like im the baker of my friend group 😂 pic.twitter.com/GGd4Sx6g4B — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) January 30, 2020

“He’s a quarterback, he’s not supposed to be shredded,” Barkley told the site. “We in off-season, he’s gonna have time to get his body right. He can throw the ball 80 yards. That’s the only thing that matters.” Mayfield has taken big strides since January, which his wife has documented on social media at times. Killing these garage workouts. 🔥💪🏼 @bakermayfield pic.twitter.com/ot7HQNP6RA — Emily (Wilkinson) Mayfield (@emilywmayfield6) March 27, 2020

Baker Mayfield Looking for Turnaround Third Season

Mayfield lit the NFL on fire in his first season, setting the rookie touchdown record with 27 in just 13 starts.

After garnering some MVP hype for his second NFL season, Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Odell Beckham and Landry at his disposal.

But the former No. 1 overall pick has shown that he has the skill to put it all together, and a tumultuous year under head coach Freddie Kitchens might have just been a minor setback. New Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt expressed full faith in Mayfield.

“Obviously, he has the skillset, the talent, the arm, throwing the ball on the move, to escape pressure and all of those things,” Van Pelt said, per P.J. Ziegler of FOX. “I think the future is bright.”

READ NEXT: Lakers Star LeBron James Expresses Concern About His Body