Browns Veteran Takes Big Pay Cut to Stay in Cleveland

Veteran offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is staying with the Cleveland Browns after agreeing to restructure his contract on Thursday.

Hubbard lost his starting right tackle job to Jack Conklin, who the Browns signed in free agency to a hefty three-year, $42 million deal. But instead of being released and hitting free agency himself, Hubbard decided to take a large pay cut to stay in Cleveland.

Hubbard will make a base salary of $2.5 million next season, according to ESPN, a decrease from the $6.47 million in salary and bonuses he was scheduled to make in 2020. As Field Yates reported, Hubbard will haul in a $1 million signing bonus. The max cash value of the contract is $5 million next season. If for some reason Hubbard plays 90 percent of the snaps in 2020, he can void the 2021 year and hit free agency.

The Browns & OL Chris Hubbard have agreed to a reworked 2-year deal: $1M signing bonus, $1M of a $2.15M base salary gtd, with max cash value of $5M in 2020. If Hubbard plays 90% of the snaps in 2020, he can void the 2021 year. Some cap space for Cleveland, security for Hubbard. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 26, 2020

Hubbard signed a a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in 2018 after spending four seasons with the Steelers. While the offensive line has been a question for Cleveland in recent seasons, Hubbard carved out his role, starting 29 of his 30 games the last two seasons.

What makes Hubbard valuable for the Browns is his ability as a backup. He can cover the tackle spot or slide inside to guard, where he could conceivably compete for a starting role.

Jack Conklin Excited to Run the Ball With Browns

The Browns running game is expected to get a boost with Conklin in the fold. Conklin — the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 draft — was one of the top rated run blockers last season, helping Derrick Henry collected 1,540 on the ground and the NFL rushing title.

Henry edged Browns running back Nick Chubb with a 211-yard performance in the season finale. Chubb totaled just 86 yards over the final two weeks, finishing the year with 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns. Conklin is confident Chubb — who will be paired with Kareem Hunt — can reel in the elusive mark this season.

“To be able to switch teams and have a guy who’s just as good [as Henry] and be able to have an opportunity to go win that record again next year, that’s my goal,” Conklin said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I want to help us get there and help Chubb reach that goal and win that.”

Browns Offensive Line Coming Together

The Browns line includes JC Tretter and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio. Tretter signed a long-term deal last season and Bitonio is signed through the 2022 season. Cleveland will not bring back tackle Greg Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick, who was arrested with 157 pounds of marijuana on him at the US-Mexico border.

Conklin was the team’s big splash in free agency and the Browns are expected to add more help up front with the No. 10 overall pick in the draft.

Andrew Gribble, Nathan Zegura and Jason Gibbs of the Browns official site all have the team taking offensive tackles in their latest mock draft. Gribble and Gibbs see Georgia’s Andrew Thomas as the pick, while Zegura sees the Browns landing Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs.

