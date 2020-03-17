Browns Stars Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Reportedly ‘There for the Taking’

The Cleveland Browns weren’t shy about making some big moves on Monday to open the legal tampering period, and at least one insider believes there’s still more to come.

After it was announced that the Browns were signing Austin Hooper and making him the highest paid tight end in the NFL, Michael Silver of NFL.com reported: “Many NFL execs and coaches believe at least one of the Browns’ star receivers, Odell Beckham Jr./Jarvis Landry, could be there for the taking in a trade.”

Landry and Beckham are the highest paid wide receiver duo in the league. Both rank within the top six at the wide receiver position when it comes to total value of their contracts. Beckham makes $18 million per year on his $90 million deal he previously signed with the Giants, while Landry brings in $15.1 million annually on his $75.5 million contract. No other wide receiver currently on the Browns roster makes more than $750,000.

According to Scott Pioli of CBS Sports, the deal is for four years and $42 million, meaning the Browns are paying Baker Mayfield’s pass catchers a massive amount. That figure puts Hooper just over the $10.6 million annually that Chargers tight end Hunter Henry brings in. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that $23 million is guaranteed for Hooper over the first two years.

Jarvis and Beckham are very good friends and former college teammates at LSU. While the players know the NFL is business, a trade of either of the receivers could be a tough move in terms of chemistry.

Bart Scott: Odell Beckham Will be Traded

Beckham’s name has constantly been brought up in trade rumors, and he’s been linked to the wide-receiver needy Patriots and Jets this offseason through various reports. Beckham is under contract through the 2023 season.

Former Jets and Ravens linebacker Bart Scott believes that Beckham is destined to be in a different jersey next season, saying on Bart and Hahn that the Browns star is firmly on the trading block.

“Just know you heard it here first,” Scott said. “I’m telling you right now, Odell Beckham is on the trading block and it’s real right now.”

The Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason with the Giants, but he did not live up to the wild expectations set for him, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, OBJ was injured for the majority of the season, limiting the chemistry he could build with Mayfield.

Browns Not Interested in Odell Beckham Trade: Report

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports told a much different story than Silver and Scott with his report that the Browns have no interest in dealing Beckham. Robinson said Beckham has a great relationship with the new Browns regime, which includes general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“On Browns and Odell Beckham Jr.: He’s not going to be a fire sale trade,” Robison reported. ‘I’ve been told things have been very positive for both him and the team since the regime change went down. Cleveland is not looking to move on from what it sees as a sizable (healthy) asset moving forward.”

