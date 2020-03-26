New Insight Revealed on Odell Beckham to 49ers Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with consistent trade rumors surrounding Odell Beckham Jr., the latest linking the star wide receiver to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason with the Giants, but he did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. Beckham finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, Beckham was injured for the majority of the season, limiting the chemistry he could build with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Trade rumors really started to heat up towards the end of the year with the Browns floundering and Beckham giving off an uncertain message on his future in Cleveland. However, Beckham shot down those rumors while speaking to reporters.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Beckham told reporters. “I’ll be here. We’ll figure this thing out. It’s just too special to leave. [I heard I want to go] to the Steelers. I heard Jarvis wanted to go to the Cardinals. It’s just easy to talk about us. … We’re going to be here [next season]. We’re going to do it again, and we’re going to be what we felt like we should’ve been [in 2019]. We’ll correct all the little mistakes. It’s just too good here. I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

Jay Glazer: ‘No truth’ to Odell Beckham Jr. to 49ers

Despite his strong stance, Beckham’s name has continued to pop up in rumors this offseason, the 49ers the latest team gaining steam as a possible landing spot. But noted NFL insider Jay Glazer debunked any notion of OBJ heading west in his latest Q&A Mailbag column for The Athletic.

“Nope. No truth to that. Sorry, gang,” Glazer wrote responding to a question on the possible trade. “I know the 49ers loved him but they are trying to rebuild draft capital, not give up draft capital.”

Glazer has some major credibility when it comes to Beckham, having been the first to report that the Giants were working on a trade last offseason.

The Niners are in need of wide receiver depth after watching veteran Emmanuel Sanders bolt for the Saints in free agency. Beckham has also been linked to the Patriots and Jets this offseason through various reports. Beckham is under contract through the 2023 season.

Conflicting Reports on Odell Beckham Trade

After it was announced that the Browns were signing Austin Hooper and making him the highest paid tight end in the NFL, Michael Silver of NFL.com reported: “Many NFL execs and coaches believe at least one of the Browns’ star receivers, Odell Beckham Jr./Jarvis Landry, could be there for the taking in a trade.”

Former Jets and Ravens linebacker Bart Scott also expressed his belief that Beckham is destined to be in a different jersey next season, saying on Bart and Hahn earlier this month that the Browns pass-catcher is firmly on the trading block.

“Just know you heard it here first,” Scott said. “I’m telling you right now, Odell Beckham is on the trading block and it’s real right now.”

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports noted the Browns have no interest in dealing Beckham. Robinson said Beckham has a great relationship with the new Browns regime, which includes general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“On Browns and Odell Beckham Jr.: He’s not going to be a fire sale trade,” Robison reported. ‘I’ve been told things have been very positive for both him and the team since the regime change went down. Cleveland is not looking to move on from what it sees as a sizable (healthy) asset moving forward.”

