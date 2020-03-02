Browns Want Free Agent Receiver Back at the Right Price

The Cleveland Browns are open to bringing back wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who is set to hit the free agent market on March 18. However, it’ll have to be at the right price for the Browns, who have already invested heavily in the position with Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Browns met with Higgins representation while at the combine, expressing interest in the former fifth-round pick. However, no numbers were discussed and Higgins is expected to test the free agent market to see what he can get.

Higgins was expected to function as the Browns No. 3 wide receiver last season behind Landry and Beckham. However, that role never truly played out and he was routinely out-snapped by Damion Ratley and KhaDarel Hodge down the stretch.

Lack of Production Last Season Will Hurt Rashard Higgins

Higgins was injured in the team’s opener, missing multiple weeks with an MCL sprain. He was never able to get on track after that, falling into former head coach Freddie Kitchen’s doghouse after some cryptic comments to media members on why he wasn’t active in Week 5.

Higgins managed just four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown.

What might strangely work in the Browns favor is his lack of production last season, which will surely hurt Higgins value on the open market. In the year prior, Higgins had 39 catches for 572 yards and four touchdowns — all career highs. He also built a strong rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield as a security blanket of sorts, with the quarterback speaking up at times about the chemistry he had with Higgins.

The Browns now have a new regime in place in head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry, who could convince Higgins that if he returned it wouldn’t be a rerun of his miserable season under Kitchens.

Browns are Planning to be ‘Aggressive’ With Pre-Market Extensions

The Browns reported strategy with Higgins goes against what Berry had said previously about the team’s plans with “pillar players” who are pending free agents.

“We’re going to be aggressive in engaging in pre-market extensions for players that we view as pillar players — long-term fits for the organization,” Berry said. “That does present it challenges, but those are challenges that we’re going to have to face every year.

Andrew Berry says the Browns will aggressive in locking up pillar players to long-term extensions. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) February 25, 2020

“We have done a really nice of staying in communication with the representation for all players that have expiring deals and we’re going to touch base with a number of them. I’m not going to get into any more specifics, but we believe in honest and direct communication and that’s something we’re going to continue over the next couple of weeks.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Browns were not going to bring linebacker Joe Schobert back due to a high asking price that exceeded $10 million per year.

