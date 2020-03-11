Browns Insider Reveals Price Browns Willing to Pay for Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have interest in veteran offensive lineman Trent Williams, who was allowed to seek a trade from the Washington Redskins this offseason. However, if they want to land the seven-time Pro Bowl talent, it’s going to cost them.

The Redskins were reportedly seeking a first-round pick and key players for Williams at the trade deadline last year, which ultimately ended up being too steep for the Browns. Now with Williams having missed an entire year of football and a new regime in place in Washington under Ron Rivera, there’s a chance the team lowers their asking price, but by how much?

When it comes to how much the team would be willing to give up in a trade for Williams, cleveland.com Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said it’s unlikely they give up their first round pick (No. 10 overall) in this year’s draft.

“I don’t think that they would give up the first round, the No. 10 overall pick,” told the Redskins Talk podcast. “The decision on that would be: do they trade whatever it would take to get Trent or do they use the No. 10 overall pick on the new tackle?

“I do think it would be more like a second, another pick, a player, something along those lines if they start talking parameters of the deal.”

Williams held out for the first part of the season. According to ESPN, Williams’ early-season absence had to do with his distrust of the team’s medical staff, something that stems from a growth on his head he had removed in the offseason. After returning, failed his physical due to helmet discomfort stemming from the growth removal.

Trent Williams Wants Lucrative New Deal

Not only will the Browns have to give up assets in a trade to pry Williams from the Washington Redskins, but the 31-year-old wants a new deal that will pay him $20 million per year, according to reporting by ESPN’s John Keim.

That kind of money would make Williams the highest paid offensive lineman in the league on a per year basis, $2 million ahead of Eagles tackle Lane Johnson.

Cabot thinks that the team can pay Williams, but have to keep in mind some contracts they have on the horizon.

“As far as the money is concerned, yes, I do think they have the money to pay him, although they do have some very big paydays coming up in Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield,” she told the podcast.

The Browns line includes JC Tretter and Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio. Tretter signed a long-term deal last season and Bitonio is signed through the 2022 season. There’s also a good chance that the Browns will add an offensive line with the No. 10 pick in the draft. Cleveland will not bring back Robinson, a former No. 2 overall pick who was arrested with 157 pounds of marijuana on him at the US-Mexico border.

The Browns also have reported interest in Eagles veteran tackle Jason Peters, who will test free agency.

Browns Have All the Pieces for Explosive Offense

If the Browns can get the offensive line under control and protect Baker Mayfield — who’s entering his third NFL season — the team has potential to possess one of the most explosive units in the league with names like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb.

New Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the amount of talent on the roster in Cleveland was a big reason for him taking the job.

“Obviously, having the opportunity to put an offense together with the group of guys was very intriguing. Another reason would be the talent that has been acquired here over the years,” Van Pelt said in his introductory press conference this week. “Obviously, the group is extremely talented, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Having the chance to work with those guys was another part of that. Then coming to the organization, the Browns have a long history as an organization and the city is another reason that I was excited to take the job.”

