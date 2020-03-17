Michael Jordan Rival Details How Jordan Loss Money on NCAA Tournament

Back in the mid-90s, the Providence Friars men’s basketball team made it to the Elite 8 during the 1996-97 season behind the leadership of future NBA players Austin Croshere [Indiana Pacers] and God Shammgod [Washington Wizards] took on the Arizona Wildcats and Mike Bibby [Sacramento Kings]. Bibby and the Wildcats would go on to defeat Providence in overtime 92-96 and event won the national championship that season.

Apparently, according to God Shammgod, Chicago Bulls‘ guard Michael Jordan bet some money on that game and selected the Friars to beat Arizona in the NCAA tournament that year.

Per Shammgod, Jordan let him know about it the first time they played the Wizards in 1997. Jordan was out shooting before the game and came up to Shammgod while he was working out to let him know that he was displeased.

“The first time they played them in 1997, he was out there early shooting, so I came out there and started working out. Jordan comes up to me and told me ‘Man, I lost money on y’all and I’m like what are you talking about and said “Why the Hell you let Corey Wright shoot that shot in the NCAA tournament,” Shammgod told me. “He is like man, you are supposed to take that shot because we lose to Arizona to go to The Final Four. He was like I bet on y’all and I lost money on y’all and then he told me to get off the court Rook.”

The Chicago Bulls would go on to beat the Washington Bullets at the time 107-108. The Chicago Bulls would also go on to win their five championships that season and Michael Jordan would be named the Finals MVP for the fifth time.

