Panthers Set to Land Cam Newton’s Replacement in Major Free Agent Signing: Report

The quarterback dominos continue to fall. Tuesday taught us that Tom Brady will no longer be a member of the New England Patriots, while Cam Newton’s days in Carolina are all but certainly over.

Shortly afterward broke that the Carolina Panthers were granting Newton permission to seek a trade, the team wasted little time to find his replacement.

Panthers Likely to Sign Teddy Bridgewater

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are finalizing a deal with former New Orleans Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater “to be their starting QB.”

The #Panthers are finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater to be their starting QB, sources say. New OC Joe Brady gets a new QB in Teddy B. There is a basic agreement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule appears to get his guy, landing one of the most highly sought after quarterbacks on the market.

Bridgewater started five games for the New Orleans Saints a season ago, winning all five, while accumulating a stellar season output of 1,384 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 99.1 passer rating, and a meager single interception.

Bridgewater’s efficiency should prove to be a welcomed change from Newton’s at-times erratic accuracy. Over Bridgewater’s five-year playing career, he’s tossed double-digit interceptions just once. Newton, on the other hand, has thrown double-digit picks in every NFL season that he’s played more than two games. Furthermore, Bridgewater holds a career 65.2 completion percentage, while Newton’s career completion percentage comes in at 59.6.

Also, Bridgewater’s skill set seems to be a perfect pairing for the skill players in place in Carolina. Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Curtis Samuel all offer great run after catch ability, and should excel in a short-to-intermediate passing game led by Teddy B.

Cam Newton Not Happy With Panthers

With Bridgewater’s imminent signing, Cam Newton’s nine-year run at the helm of the Panthers offense is essentially over.

Carolina took to Twitter to announce Tuesday that they’ve “given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.” Newton, however, took issue with the wording of the Panthers announcement, as he feels like the team was “manipulating the narrative,” insinuating he did not want out of Carolina, and that the team “forced me into this.”

“Stop with the word play!” Newton tweeted. ” I never asked for it! There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys! Please do not try and play me, or minipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this, you forced me into this!”

You can see the exchange in full via the screenshot provided below by NFL Update.

Cam Newton says he never asked for a trade and the #Panthers are forcing him into this. pic.twitter.com/jmc31R6UBO — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 17, 2020

