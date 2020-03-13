Charles Barkley Tested For Coronavirus, Enters Self Quarantine

While the NBA season has been suspended after discovering Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, in the following 24-hours, it was revealed that his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for COVID-19, and now, we’re waiting on the test results for NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Barkley, 57, called into TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday and said that he’s self-quarantined himself after feeling ill. During the live interview, he told host Ernie Johnson that until he receives the results, everything remains “in limbo.”

“I spent the earlier part of the week in New York City, and when I got to Atlanta I wasn’t feeling well,” Barkley said. “I talked to a couple of people at Turner and a couple of doctors and they told me to self-quarantine for the next 48 hours. I started yesterday; this is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great and I didn’t want to take any chances.”

Charles Barkley has quarantined himself and took a Corona Virus test, no results from that test yet. #InsidetheNBA pic.twitter.com/YJ8s9fyPVq — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) March 13, 2020

“They told me to self-quarantine for 48 hours. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon; I have not gotten the results back. I’m just kind of in limbo right now. … I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

Barkley is an NBA Hall of Famer who played 16 seasons in the league. After retiring, he started working as a basketball studio analyst for Turner Sports in 2000. After Barkley revealed the news that he may be at risk for having the novel coronavirus, “Not Chuck” and “Not Charles Barkley” started trending on Twitter.

Come on, man. Not Chuck. Not Charles Barkley… pic.twitter.com/xyKevhMrgY — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) March 13, 2020

Noooo not Chuck take Draymond https://t.co/JohjIwObVh — TaBobbi (@tabobbi_) March 13, 2020

Thousands of users online are sending their thoughts and prayers to Barkley. Sports fans around the world hope he’s okay.

Barkley Voiced Serious Concerns About Banning Fans From Games During The Coronavirus Outbreak

.@NBA Hall of Famer and @NBAonTNT analyst Charles Barkley is back on the Late Show tonight! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/pCzMpCKtu5 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 11, 2020

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, when series was still filming in front of a live audience, and the NBA had no yet suspended its season, Barkley had questions about the fan-ban at sporting events. Like many, he wondered at what point do you draw the line when it comes to prevention.

“Unfortunately, some people have passed away and some people are sick but you can’t stop living your life,” said Barkley. “I’m like, okay, if they don’t come to games, are they not going to live their lives? Are they not going to go to work? Are they not going to go out and have dinner and things like that? Just not coming to a basketball game, I don’t think that’s going to solve all the issues.”

Barkley was absolutely right. And while’s personally taking measures to protect himself and others around him, the NBA stepped up their measures and suspended the season. The reaction to the shocking news from around the sports is of disappointment, but also fully supporting wanting to do what’s best for the nation’s health.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Lakers star LeBron James tweeted on Wednesday evening, “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors star tweeted, “2020 aint it. Don’t know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there!”

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

