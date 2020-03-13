Chicago Bears Make Final Decision About Linebacker Danny Trevathan: Report

Did the Chicago Bears just make one of their biggest offseason decisions? Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have just re-signed veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year deal.

Sources: The #Bears have agreed to terms with LB and team leader Danny Trevathan on a 3-year extension. Some work before the league year officially opens with a key piece of their team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

The signing of Trevathan for the next three years virtually guarantees top free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski will be playing in another uniform next season. It seems the Bears have made their decision at linebacker for the foreseeable future.

The Bears signed Trevathan in 2016, and he has been a core member of their defense ever since. Trevathan has started 45 games with the Bears, and he has been both a strong vocal leader and an equally fierce and dominant presence in the middle of the field.

He missed seven games last year after suffering a gruesome elbow dislocation, and Kwiatkoski filled in effectively enough to be one of the more coveted free agents on the market. Trevathan turns 30 later this month, while Kwiatkoski will be 27 in May.

Chicago’s decision to re-sign Trevathan was very likely a fiscal one. Trevathan’s play with the team certainly warranted this decision, but he will also be a cheaper and more affordable option at the linebacker position than Kwiatkoski, who has already been rumored to have both the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers vying for his services.

Kwiatkoski started eight games in 2019, and he had one interception, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and four passes defense.

In his four seasons with the Bears, Trevathan has had three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 15 tackles for loss, but he, along with Akiem Hicks, held the Bears defense together prior to the arrival of Khalil Mack in 2018.

J.J. Stankevitz of NBC Sports thinks the re-signing of Trevathan was a good move by the Bears simply because it keeps a quality veteran ion place for the near future while also being the fiscally responsible decision for the franchise. as Kwiatkoski’s 2020 salary will likely be more than the Bears are able to pay.

This would all but assuredly mean Nick Kwiatkoski is gonna sign somewhere else. He’s earned a nice payday but it didn’t make sense for the Bears to be the team to give it to him. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) March 13, 2020

Trevathan is widely considered to be one of the team’s strongest leaders, as well as a core locker room presence, so shoring him up for another three years goes a long way towards keeping continuity on what remains one of the NFL’s best defenses.

