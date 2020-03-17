Chicago Bears Make Final Decision on LB Leonard Floyd

It’s official. Ryan Pace and the Chicago Bears have decided to part ways with former first-round draft pick Leonard Floyd.

Originally drafted by the Bears with the 9th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Floyd has been frequently criticized for not living up to expectations harnessed to a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft. He has now been released, per NFL insider Adan Schefter.

Bears are releasing former first-round draft pick Leonard Floyd, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Floyd has 18.5 sacks in his four seasons, which averages out to 4.6 sacks a year. He had seven as a rookie in 2016, but that remains his career high. Floyd seemed to save his best work for the rival Green Bay Packers. Of his 18.5 sacks, 7.5 — over 40 percent — were against the Pack.

The Bears made a huge move when they signed defensive end Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million deal.

Letting Floyd go gives the team an additional $13.2 million in cap space to work with, and Quinn had 11.5 sacks with the Dallas Cowboys last season, so the Bears are clearly looking to increase productivity on the defensive line.