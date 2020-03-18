Chicago Bears to Acquire Veteran QB Nick Foles in Huge Trade With Jaguars

The search is over. The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, and he is a Super Bowl MVP.

The Bears have traded the fourth-round comp pick they received for the 2020 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars in return for Foles, per NFL analyst Adam Schefter. The comp pick was acquired when the Packer signed Adrian Amos last season.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Foles has ties to several Bears coaches, including head coach Matt Nagy, and current quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, whom he worked with in Jacksonville. Bears new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor also worked with Foles as his quarterbacks coach in 2013 in Philadelphia, when Foles threw 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

Nick Foles was the Super Bowl MVP while John DeFilippo was his QBs coach with the Eagles in 2017. He overlapped with Matt Nagy and the Chiefs in 2016. And Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was Foles’ QB coach in 2013, when Foles threw 27 TDs, 2 INTs for the Eagles. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) March 18, 2020

Foles is due $21 million in 2020, and he will likely be restructuring his contract, with new numbers coming available soon. The Bears will take on the final three years of his deal, which is worth around $50 million. Jacksonville will eat $18.75 million in dead cap money on the cap after trading him away.

Nick Foles to the #Bears, as @AdamSchefter said. There will be a restructured contract to make the trade happen. Fourth-round pick. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2020

The Bears will inherit the final three-years of Nick Foles' deal, which pays a base value of $50M. He slots in as their starter. The Jaguars will take on a dead cap charge of $18.75M for 2020, while stockpiling another draft pick as they go through a franchise transition. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2020

Foles, who has been a reliable backup for the majority of his career, took over for an injured Carson Wentz in 2018 and led the Eagles all the way to a Super Bowl victory. The Jags signed him to a four-year, $88 million deal after that, only to see him break his collarbone and lose his starting spot to rookie Gardner Minshew.

Matt Nagy heaped praise on Foles just a year ago, lauding his confidence and understanding of the offense he’s running — things current Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled with in the past.

Matt Nagy last year discussed what he appreciates about Nick Foles, staring with his scheme knowledge: "He’s a very confident kid in the huddle. He knows where he’s going with the football. And he’s a playmaker. … He’s just got a lot of great attributes that his players trust." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) March 18, 2020

Foles’ last victory came against the Bears at Soldier Field in the infamous ‘Double Doink” Wild Card win.

Where Does Foles Signing Leave Mitch Trubisky?

Will Foles win the starting job over Trubisky? On the surface, it seems likely, although considering the Bears are shelling out $50 million over the next three seasons for his contract, it seems more like a certainty.

Foles has been in the league for eight seasons, and he has a career 88.2 rating, and he has tossed 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in his 58 career appearances. In his three years, Trubisky has an 85.5 rating (even though he’s only gone over that score in 2018, which has boosted his career average) and he has become a question mark for this Bears team moving forward due to his inconsistent play.

Will bringing Foles in to push or motivate Mitch help the former second overall pick? You know what they say. A little competition never hurt anyone.

