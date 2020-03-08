Eagles & LeSean McCoy Possibly Eyeing Overdue Reunion

LeSean McCoy never should have been traded from Philadelphia to Buffalo. Now, that wrong could be righted.

The Eagles’ all-time rusher was unceremoniously ushered out of town by Chip Kelly in 2015 in a very unfavorable move, similar to what happened with DeSean Jackson in 2014. McCoy has been honest about his hurt feelings over the trade and harsh opinions on Kelly. It’s all warranted.

But Kelly is lone gone and the Eagles have gone out of their way in mending bridges with former cornerstones of the franchise. Jackson was the first prodigal son to return last year, followed by recent front-office appointments to Connor Barwin, Brent Celek and Darren Sproles.

With Jordan Howard set to hit the free-agent market, it’s not crazy to think the Eagles would bring back McCoy. As stated above, the 31-year-old is the franchise’s all-time leading rusher with 6,792 yards and 44 touchdowns in midnight green.

On this day in 2015: The #Eagles agreed to trade RB LeSean McCoy to the #Bills for LB Kiko Alonso. A trade that just came out of nowhere. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 3, 2020

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo mentioned the possibility of the “cut-on-a-dime” runner going back to the team that drafted him. He was the 53rd overall pick by the Eagles in 2009 and quickly stole Brian Westbrook’s starting job. An end-of-career reunion would be poetic justice. “I would not discount the possibility of him returning to the Eagles,” Garafolo said.

McCoy has been beating the reunion drum for quite some time, most notably at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are expected to cut him loose as a free agent. His production was pretty impressive, albeit in extremely low doses. McCoy rushed for 465 yards on 101 carries and five total touchdowns in 13 games last year.

“I’m going to retire as an Eagle,” McCoy said, via Inquirer.com. “Right now, I’m a Chief. I’m doing my thing here. But when it’s all said and done, that’s home for me.”

@MikeGarafolo said on NFL Network today that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a LeSean McCoy return this season. The Eagles have shown interest many times in bringing him back. Would you welcome Shady back to compliment Miles Sanders? pic.twitter.com/6NV8wJY3nV — Eagles Nation (NFC East Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) March 4, 2020

Former Teammates Recruiting Hard for McCoy

LeSean McCoy has been gearing up for a Philly reunion for five years after an unexpected trade. McCoy, who grew up in nearby Harrisburg and starred at Pittsburgh, wants to retire as an Eagle and he’s got a whole slew of supporters.

Darren Sproles, Vinny Curry, DeSean Jackson and Brian Westbrook all sent inquisitory messages and pleaded for McCoy to come back to Philadelphia on Sunday after the running back posted a video of his career highlights.

In it, McCoy states “25 looks good in every color” in a post referring to his jersey number. There are great clips of McCoy slashing and juking in three different uniforms: Bills, Eagles, Chiefs. Obviously, the Eagles’ highlights are the longest and best.

25 looks good in every color #12kCHASE pic.twitter.com/72CPcNUvC7 — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) March 8, 2020

McCoy never wanted to leave the first time. He even started a short-lived conspiracy theory when he inferred then-coach Chip Kelly was a racist.

“He wants the full control. You see how fast he got rid of all the good players,” McCoy told ESPN in 2015. “Especially all the good black players. He got rid of them the fastest.”

It was curiously odd how Kelly single-handedly dismantled the core of a team that made the playoffs in 2014, including Jackson and McCoy. Both players were dismissed within a year of each other.

Maybe McCoy will finally get his wish to once again rock the cradle of liberty. He is fresh off a Super Bowl with former Eagles coach Andy Reid. While he didn’t play in the big game, he still earned that shiny championship ring.

“I think of all the success I’ve had in my career,” McCoy said. “But I’ve never had anything like this.”

