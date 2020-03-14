Chief’s Patrick Mahomes Says he’s Only Played QB for Six Years

Last week reigning Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes made headlines when dropped a bombshell as revealed that he just learned how to read defenses this past season. Mahomes admitted during an appearance on HBO’s The Shop.

“I didn’t understand how to read defenses until, like, halfway through last year,” he said. “I understood coverages, but being able to pick up little tendencies defenses do, stuff that Brady and them have done — I was just playing.”

That scary for other teams around the league and also asked to the storyline of what Maholmes could be once he taps into his full potential as he developed as a quarterback. During that same episode, Mahomes revealed that he has only been playing quarterback since his junior year in high school at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

In numerous ways, he is still learning the ins and outs of the position besides outside of just his normal feel for the game. Being able to read defenses can be taught, while natural ability is something you are born with it and in his case Mahomes got it.

The Shop: Uninterrupted | Patrick Mahomes on Taking His Game to the Next Level (S3 Ep1 Clip) | HBOThe Shop: Uninterrupted returns Saturday, March 7 at 10PM on HBO. In this all-new edition, Maverick Carter is joined by Patrick Mahomes, Chadwick Boseman, Trae Young, Roddy Ricch, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Stoute, and Paul Rivera. #HBO #TheShopHBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 In collaboration with LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted, HBO Sports presents unfiltered conversation and debate from the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The Shop gives viewers a one-of-a-kind barbershop experience, which for many provides a sanctuary for free-flowing and spirited discussions. The series will visit barbershops around the country to gather distinguished individuals who can speak honestly on sports, music, pop culture, world events, business and other culturally relevant topics. The Shop is available to stream now on http://www.hbo.com. Official Site of The Shop on HBO: https://www.hbo.com/the-shop Watch Now HBO NOW: https://play.hbonow.com HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Get More HBO Official Site: https://www.hbo.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo The Shop: Uninterrupted | Patrick Mahomes on Taking His Game to the Next Level (S3 Ep1 Clip) | HBO 2020-03-06T18:00:33.000Z

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Weighs-in on Mahomes Comments on Defense

On Friday, March 13, 2020, Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid made an appearance 610 Sports Radio to discuss a variety of different topics including Patrick Mahomes not understand how to read defenses to mid part of the 2019 season.

“There’s reading defenses, and there’s doing it for a number of years,” Reid said via 610 Sports Radio regarding Mahomes’ interview. “So he can read defenses — it’s just once you’ve been in it a while like Tom (Brady), like the guys he mentioned, You’ve been in it a while; it just is second nature. There’s just not a lot you haven’t seen, so I mean he’s in his second year. He just finished his second year as a starter, and there are new things thrown at you.”

The MVP of Super Bowl LIV, throw 76 touchdown passes and only 18 interceptions in his career after only two seasons as the Chiefs starter. The 2018 NFL MVP has also rarely shown weakness in his professional career, especially after winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 50 years.

”You get to that fifth, sixth, seventh year, and you’ve got it all down.” said Reid, ”I mean there’s not a whole lot more that could be created to throw at you, and so that’s really what he was talking about, I think.”

Last month Colin Cowherd revealed why he likes Mahomes over Lamar Jackson.

“I’d still take Patrick Mahomes the next 10 years. I think there’s a gap between Mahomes and Lamar Jackson,” Cowherd said. “When Lamar Jackson trails late in games, he gets further away from what makes him special; the feet. When Patrick Mahomes trails late, he leans into his greatest talent, throwing the ball.”

He also pointed out that Mahomes is never out of the game as seen during the playoffs last season as they were to come from behind and all three games including the Super Bowl and win. That can’t really be said of Jackson as of right now (March 14, 2020).

“There’s no formula with Patrick Mahomes. He can trail by 21 late, it doesn’t matter. That’s the gap between Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, and it’s no shot at Jackson. You saw the gap. You felt the gap,” he said. “Even the Baltimore coaches first half against Tennessee’s low wattage offense, when Baltimore trailed first half, you could sense the Baltimore coaches’ panic. In the Super Bowl, there was never any panic. That’s the gap. That’s the difference. Not all MVP’s are flawless.”

READ NEXT: NFL Analyst Says Chiefs Playoffs Run Prepared Them to Beat 49ers