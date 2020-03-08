Chiefs Featured on Incredible ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Puzzle [WATCH]

It was the best of both worlds when fans of the longtime game show “Wheel of Fortune” and passionate Kansas City Chiefs supporters share something in common for a brief moment. On Friday, a Super Bowl puzzle involving the Chiefs’ historic Super Bowl LIV win was featured on the program and a lucky participant got the chance to solve the riddle.

Okay, that was the best Wheel of Fortune puzzle ever. It's still real #ChiefsKingdom❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKP5kkRxGS — Thea (@nappthea) March 7, 2020

The category was “Headline,” and after a fair amount of letters plastered across the screen, it became obvious what the answer was: “The Kansas City Chiefs Are Super Bowl Champions.” The winning contestant walked away with $8,650 in cash and a trip to Panama worth $7,066. She also won the entire episode, totaling $44,706 in cash and prizes.

After a 50-year drought, the Chiefs were crowned the NFL’s best team when they beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. This is the team’s second Super Bowl in franchise history and their third appearance in the big game. Only a little over a month into their historic win, it’s unlikely the fanfare around Andy Reid’s men won’t be dying any time soon.

Patrick Mahomes Discusses White House Visit

With celebrations in Disney World, Kansas City and other cities now complete, it seems like the next step in the Chiefs’ championship tour is a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to lift the Lombardi Trophy with President Donald Trump. Tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid also said they would be attendance, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ participation was yet to be determined.

Well, the Super Bowl MVP spoke with Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports and delivered his thoughts around the controversial trek.

After catching up with Patrick Mahomes this week, one thing became uber clear to me: Despite a jam-packed offseason – and yes, I asked him about his contract, Dez, visiting the White House & more – he still isn’t satisfied with just one Super Bowl.https://t.co/WQqMlAYaUr pic.twitter.com/7h0PApGxFA — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) March 5, 2020

The Super Bowl MVP said: “Obviously, keeping the politics out of it — it’s an incredible opportunity that you see growing up with teams that win championships, getting invited to the White House and just being invited to the White House in general. But that’s something that I will talk about with my guys and really make the right decision that represents us, represents Kansas City and the Chiefs in the right way. That’s the decision we’ll make, hopefully, as we get closer to OTAs and everyone’s on the same page.”

Further details about when the official visit remains a mystery, but it will undoubtedly receive plenty of opinions when an official date is revealed. In the meantime, Chiefs Kingdom can take solace in knowing that Mahomes is happy to be playing in the red and white and for the foreseeable future, has no intentions of calling any other city home.

“The people that have been passionate and loved the Chiefs for so long, for them to have that championship now … to finally get through [after many disappointments] and be champions now, I feel like they’re a part of us and we’re kind of able to celebrate with them,” the 24-year-old said. “I’m excited to be in Kansas City and to keep being around people like that.”