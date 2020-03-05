Knicks To Pursue Chris Paul Trade: Report

The New York Knicks have long looked to acquire big names in the NBA offseason and they have failed in their attempts time-and-time again in free agency over the past several years. This offseason, they make take a different approach, opting to parse the trade market for talent.

Chris Paul is one player the team may trade for. The franchise is doing its due diligence on the point guard, according to Frank Isola of ESPN.com. New York wants to make a splashy move this offseason.

Leon Rose, who was recently announced as the franchise’s president of basketball operations, previously represented Paul. The point guard has two seasons left on his contract after this one.

More to come…

READ NEXT: Trail Blazers Made Weak Trade Offer for Kevin Love