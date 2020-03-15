Colby Covington Makes Huge Call Out of Rival to Save UFC Main Event

As sporting leagues are suspending play due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the UFC is determined to keep events rolling. On Saturday night, Dana White revealed that next week’s UFC Fight Night 171, which was scheduled to take place in London, will be moved to an undetermined location. The U.S. has issued a travel ban from the U.K., which will start on Monday.

Because of the change in venues, and the event now likely to take place in the United States, England’s Leon “Rocky” Edwards, has pulled out of his main event fight with Tyron Woodley.

If the UFC decides to continue with the event, they need a main event, and one man has seemingly stepped up to fill that role.

Colby Covington Says That America Needs a Hero, Calls Out Tyron Woodley

The No. 2 ranked welterweight, Colby “Chaos” Covington, appears ready to step in for Edwards to fight the No. 1 ranked Woodley. Here is a tweet he posted Sunday afternoon:

Word on the street is @LeonScott is out. The @ufc and America need a hero. Who wants see America’s Champ put the #MAGA cape on and beat the fuck out of @twooodley live on @ESPN next week for your entertainment and my own personal pleasure? 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 15, 2020

Woodley and Chaos have had a rivalry for years, and a fight between them has been a grudge match fans have been clamoring for.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani spoke with Tyron Woodley after Covington’s call out, and the fighter reportedly said that he wants to fight on March 21, and he told his management that he’s interested in Chaos as an opponent.

Woodley then took to Twitter, claiming that Chaos has gone “mute” since the call out.

Too bad he was a bitch and all 🧢. I said you he went mute https://t.co/YDSyNlDEzW — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) March 15, 2020

Replying to Helwani’s tweet, Woodley said, “Too bad he was a b*tch and all. I said you he went mute.”

Leon Edwards Revealed on Sunday That He Couldn’t Fight at UFC Fight Night 171

Once it was announced that UFC Fight Night 171 wouldn’t take place in London, and that the UFC was considering the United States as a potential location, Edwards took to Instagram. He posted the message less than 24 hours after the news broke.

His caption reads:

Last night I went to sleep still with some hope that UFC London would continue next week. I woke up this morning to the news that it won’t be. We have been working with the UFC on possible solutions to keep the fight alive, but unfortunately with such a short window of time, nothing was viable. Myself and my team are all fathers, husbands, sons and brothers, and not all of us can leave our families right now. I wish we could have found a way for the fans, I truly do. I have been dreaming of headlining a UFC show in my home country since I started this sport. This cancellation is truly heartbreaking. I have never worked harder and never been more prepared for the biggest moment in my career. But I know that the whole world is hurting right now and this is bigger than me, this is bigger than sports. All I can hope for is that all of you stay safe and look after each other as we get past this and move forward. I am humbled by the thousands of messages of support I have received in the hours since the announcement, I truly appreciate you all and feel a lot of love right now. I look forward to this event being rebooked when it is safe to do so, so Tyron and I can put on the show that you all deserve. Please take care, we will all get through is. Rocky.

