Colin Kaepernick, Patrick Mahomes Artist Drops Sequel to Viral Video [Watch]

Two years ago, Jag released a video entitled ‘The Kapernick Effect’; the single tackled the ongoing battle against police brutality as they continue to shot unarmed black men. In the viral video Jag can be seen on his knees with a [toy] gun to his head by his manager from [25/7 Management].

The video released the video around the time the Sacramento Police Department gunning down 22-year old Stephon Clark in his own backyard by shooting him 20 times back in March of 2018. The police reported at the time that they thought he was holding a gun, but it turned out to only be a cell phone in his possession.

“I used that name because of all the stuff that was going on with [NFL player Colin] Kaepernick at the time and him standing up for something that he believes in,” JAG said. “And everybody treating him like he’s the bad guy now.

JAG – The Kapernick EffectJAG – The Kapernick Effect Stream FULL SONG here: http://smarturl.it/KapernickEffect 2018-03-21T19:11:48.000Z

The reason why the video is only 47 seconds long is that someone who was passing by called the police as they were shooting the video.

“During, the video had got cut — somebody had called the cops while we were filming. A whole bunch of cops came, like excessive. 12 to 13 cop cars, shotguns, helicopters — everything. It was kind of weird that it happened like that, and then the video came out.” JAG told Shirley Ju of The LA Weekly. “I know some of the cops have probably seen that video. It’s a powerful thing. They didn’t know what we were doing at the time. I had to really tell them. It’s just a realistic situation that still goes on in the’ hood, and we actually got a chance to experience that while shooting the video.”

He continued by stating that they wanted to do something organic and didn’t want to chase any waves. Meaning that they did not want to use anybody else’s ideas during the creation of this video.

“We wanted it to look organic,” JAG says. “We didn’t wanna chase any wave or anything, as far as somebody getting killed and we going right behind it and putting the video out for views. We planned to put it out when nothing was going on. The message was to keep the message alive. We’re not equal out here as much as they say, and I’m actually from the’ hood. I live in the’ hood. I’ve been stopped by police numerous times, not doing anything. I’ve been shoved, pushed, grabbed the wrong way, talked to the wrong way — it’s just disrespectful. I had guns held to me, so everything I was speaking in there was realistic. That’s why it felt like that.”

Jag recently released Kapernick Effect 2 the sequel to the Kapernick Effect this time Jag is holding a [Toy Gun] to his manager’s head playing a police officer in the video.

“What if a burner to yo head n before you talk it just clap. Better yet around shoot yo [expletive] in the back yo people been wrong,” said Jag.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Jag Recently did a Collaboration With Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the NFL

Back in September of 2019, the NFL released its collaboration with former Priority Records and South Central Los Angeles artist JAG featuring Now Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The single is entitled ‘Ballin’ which was produced by K.E. On The Track. Mahomes posted the partnership on his Instagram page for his 3.3 million followers to view.

View this post on Instagram We keep it moving. We keep building! A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Sep 24, 2019 at 2:14pm PDT

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Jag revealed to me back in January that director, the NFL music department was looking to collaborate and us some singles for promotional spots.

“The music director of the NFL reached out to my manager [25/7 Management] and whatnot. They were looking for some music to tie into their promotional spots throughout the whole year. They were going to use my singles to feature alongside different NFL players throughout the year. I sent two songs in, and they got picked up,” said JAG. “The NFL is the one that picked Mahomes to put the video behind, and a couple of football players that were featured in other videos with my song also reached out.”