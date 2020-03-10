Conor McGregor Rips Floyd Mayweather’s Protective Gloves [LOOK]

A man that doesn’t shy away from poking fun is UFC’s Conor “Notorious” McGregor, especially if it’s at a rival. Recently, the Irishman took to Twitter and ripped Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. for his choice of personal protective equipment that he was wearing during an event in London.

Notorious reacted to a photo that a fan tweeted to him:

Hahah brilliant. The gloves 😂 https://t.co/urT2V0VCJU — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 8, 2020

The tweet reads, “Hahah brilliant. The gloves (laughing emoji).”

The Twitter post is a photo of a fan posing with Floyd Mayweather at the UK event while wearing a mock TMT t-shirt, and the main source of humor for McGregor came from the gloves Money was wearing. According to the Irish Mirror, the boxer was wearing gloves to mitigate his chance of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus which has spread around the globe.

The fan was wearing a t-shirt that reads “TMT: The McGregor Team,” with the “TMT” colored green, white and oranage which is a nod to the Irish flag. Mayweather uses the acronym “TMT,” which is short for “The Money Team,” for his lifestyle brand.

In terms of protecting from the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only recommends washing hands frequently. They do not recommend using personal protective equipment, like face masks or gloves.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mayweather Has Revealed That He Wants $600 Million if He is to Box McGregor Again

Money recently exclaimed that for him to box McGregor, he will need to be paid $600 million. And that goes for a potential crossover fight with UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as well.

Mayweather and Notorious boxed into August of 2017. McGregor, who was making his professional boxing debut, hung with Money for 10 rounds until he was finished by TKO.

There have been talks of a rematch since Money got his hand raised in 2017. There have also been conversations about Mayweather potentially boxing Khabib.

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]