Conor McGregor Responds Viciously to UFC Lightweight for Sexist UFC 248 Tweet

Perhaps one of the greatest women’s title fights in MMA history took place at UFC 248. UFC Strawweight Champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk by split decision in an all-time classic. However, one top-ranked lightweight fighter didn’t enjoy the bout.

No. 14 ranked Islam Makhachev took to Twitter after the match was over and tweeted a comment that he later deleted. Here is a screenshot of the tweet:

Islam’s tweet read, “this is not a [women’s] sport.

UFC superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor became aware of the tweet, and the Irishman took to Twitter to write a scathing response:

An absolute cretin. A Convicted Steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants.

These little gremlins! It’s back on. Filthy rats.

