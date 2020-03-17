Bears WR Recruits Tom Brady & Teddy Bridgewater on Twitter

The Chicago Bears have made no secret about the fact they are looking for a veteran quarterback who can push Mitchell Trubisky — they may even be looking for someone to replace him, although general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy would never say that publicly. Pace, who once infamously uttered the phrase: “Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and we’re fired up about that,” right before drafting Trubisky in the first round weeks later, always holds his cards extremely close.

Thus, what the Bears are going to do at quarterback still remains a mystery, but amid all the chatter and rumors, one of the team’s players has taken to Twitter to recruit two of the best available QBs on the market.

All-Pro returner and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson went on Twitter Monday night and again Tuesday morning to recruit two of his former teammates: quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tom Brady.

Cordarrelle Patterson to Teddy Bridgewater: ‘Where You At?’

On the same day rumors circulated connecting the Bears to Bridgewater, Patterson tweeted at his former Minnesota Vikings teammate. “Where you at fam? Asking for a friend!?!?!” he wrote.

@teddyb_h2o where you at fam? Asking for a friend!?!?! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020

When fans called him on it, questioning his loyalty to Trubisky, Patterson replied: “We love competition bruh!” A different fan later told him tweeting at other quarterbacks wasn’t allowed, to which Patterson replied simply: “Sorry.”

Like what? We love competition bruh!!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020

Then, on Tuesday, Patterson responded to the news that Tom Brady would be leaving the Patriots.

Cordarrelle Patterson Recruits Tom Brady

Shortly after Brady announced he would be leaving New England, Patterson tweeted at him. “@TomBrady good morning! Heard the news. Just making sure you are good? Asking for my friends.”

@TomBrady good morning! Heard the news. Just making sure you are good? Asking for my friends.. — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 17, 2020

That’s back-to-back quarterback recruitments courtesy of the Bears lone All-Pro last season. Many fans noted that this doesn’t bode well for Trubisky, as it seems clear many of his teammates no longer have confidence in him.

Damn could you imagine your teammate recruiting folks for your position. I would be pissed 😡 pic.twitter.com/1pjGOS2EHg — Johnny (@2Krucial10) March 17, 2020

While it would be the shock of the decade if Brady signed with the Chicago Bears, Bridgewater is a much more realistic option for the team — and if Brady chooses to sign with Tampa Bay, Bridgewater becomes even more realistic. Tampa Bay is the other team rumored to have great interest in Bridgewater, so more dominoes will likely fall when Brady makes his decision. The Carolina Panthers are also now a strong candidate to land Bridgewater after shopping Cam Newton.

While Patterson was seemingly being a bit tongue-in-cheek with the “asking for my friends” line, it does raise eyebrows that he’s openly recruiting multiple quarterbacks publicly.

