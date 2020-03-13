Cowboys Likely to Meet with Playmaking Replacement for Byron Jones

Florida cornerback and consensus first-round talent C.J. Henderson is drawing pre-draft interest from the Dallas Cowboys.

Henderson revealed to Sirius XM NFL Radio on Monday that he’s “likely” to hold an official top-30 visit with Cowboys brass in the coming weeks.

.@GatorsFB CB @HendersonChris_ told @Gil_Brandt & me on @SiriusXMNFL that he has a pre-draft visit set with the @Titans & likely will be meeting with the @dallascowboys as well. He plans on doing the short shuttle & a few other drills at UF's Pro Day later this month — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 10, 2020

A three-year contributor for the Gators, Henderson concluded his collegiate career with 93 tackles, 26 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. He finished 2019 with zero picks but deflected 11 balls across nine games, often blanketing his opposing receiver and earning a first-team All-SEC coaches selection.

Henderson possesses ideal size at 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, and impressed at last month’s Scouting Combine, blazing the forty-yard dash in 4.31 seconds and recording 20 bench press reps. He logged a 37.5-inch vertical jump and 127-inch broad jump.

A natural athlete blessed with high football IQ and a willingness to get his hands dirty, Henderson has been compared to former Redskins and 49ers CB Carlos Rogers by NFL.com draft expert Lance Zierlein, whose scouting report can be found below.

Silky smooth boundary cornerback with mirror-and-match footwork and the agility and athleticism to stay connected to routes. He has NFL recovery burst and the long speed to track vertical routes downfield. He has the twitchy acceleration to jump a throw and take it away if the quarterback lingers on the target, and he’s quick to wrap and finish after the catch. He makes mental mistakes from time to time and occasionally loses awareness from zone. He’s willing and capable in run support but needs better control as an open-field tackler. Henderson is a fluid cornerback with ball skills and burst and has CB1 ability as a first-rounder.

Most mocks project Henderson flying off the board midway through round one, scheduled to take place Thursday, April 23 in Las Vegas. Making him a prime target for needy Dallas, who own the No. 17 overall choice and will look to restock its depleted secondary.

It’s unclear when Henderson’s visit would occur as the COVID-19 pandemic has halted league activity. New Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy canceled Thursday’s trip to Oxnard due to concerns over the coronavirus, and team employees are being ordered to work from home — rather than travel — for the foreseeable future.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Henderson’s Fit with Cowboys

It’d be seamless. Not only would Henderson mesh in new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan’s system, but he’d step in as an immediate starter, filling the void left by Byron Jones. The Cowboys are prepared to lose Jones, an impending free agent, as the 2015 first-rounder likely resets the corner market next week — upwards of $18 million annually, according to estimates.

Jones will be the biggest blow but certainly not the lone blow to Dallas’ back end. Slated to join him in the free-agent pool are starting safety Jeff Heath and dependable backup DBs Kavon Frazier, Anthony Brown, Darian Thompson, and C.J. Goodwin.

The club held a meeting with LSU safety Grant Delpit — a front-runner for the No. 17 pick — at the Combine, which “went well,” per reports. The Cowboys also have been linked to Alabama S Xavier McKinney, another first-round prospect.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Awarded Bonus Pick for 2020 NFL Draft

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL