Cowboys Expected to Sign 2x Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle: Report

At last, after fishing for defensive linemen, the Dallas Cowboys got a bite.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys presently are “in talks” to land veteran defensive tackle Dontari Poe. Rapoport believes the deal, still being negotiated, “could be [done] by the end of today if all goes well.”

His report echoed that of colleague Jane Slater, who claimed that Dallas is exploring several free-agent options to upgrade the defensive line. Their targets include Poe, former Lions star Ndamukong Suh, ex-Packer Mike Pennel, and, as previously reported, mammoth run-plugger Damon “Snacks” Harrison.

Slater pushed things along further, reporting the sides are “closing in” on an agreement.

If they’re looking to throttle opposing ground attacks, Poe certainly checks the necessary boxes. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing a whopping 346 pounds, he’s tallied 278 combined tackles (202 solo) while chipping in 20.5 sacks and 14 pass breakups across nine professional seasons.

Drafted 11th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012, Poe most recently completed a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. He started all 16 games in 2018 but a torn quad prematurely ended his 2019 campaign following 11 appearances. He was on pace to set a new career-high for tackles and sacks before going down.

Nonetheless, Poe finished last season as Pro Football Focus’ No. 37 overall interior defender.

Prior to serving the Panthers, he was one-and-done with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he made 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks across 16 starts.

Poe honed his stout reputation in Kansas City, where he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-14) and second-team All-Pro (2013). In 2015, the Memphis product became the heaviest player in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown. The next season, he became the heaviest player to throw a TD.

Having languished on the open market, Poe — who turns 30 in August — won’t break the bank if the Cowboys decide to pull the trigger; a one-year prove-it deal should be enough. The club currently has $24.131 million in remaining salary cap space, 11th-most in the league.

Fit with Cowboys

If added, Poe would replace starting DT Maliek Collins, who defected to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. He’d likely start at the nose, with DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford penciled in as the starting ends.

It’s possible, if the club shifts to a 3-4 alignment under new coordinator Mike Nolan, that McCoy and Lawrence would start at DE, and Poe meeting them in the middle.

The Cowboys have focused on defense thus far during the signing period, bringing in DT Gerald McCoy, cornerback Maurice Canady, and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

