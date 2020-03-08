Needy AFC Suitor ‘Showing Interest’ in Cowboys CB Byron Jones: Report

Another team has entered the Byron Jones sweepstakes.

While he very well may remain in the conference, and perhaps even the East division, there’s an AFC franchise primed to make a push for the Dallas Cowboys‘ star cornerback’s services. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the New York Jets are “showing interest” in Jones ahead of NFL free agency, which begins March 18.

Cimini indicates the deficient Jets likely will pursue — but not mortgage the future for — Jones and Carolina’s James Bradberry, arguably the two best CBs on the open market.

“The Jets would have to win a bidding war to land one of them, and I’m not sure general manager Joe Douglas will want to reset the cornerback market, but he will explore it because of the glaring need,” he wrote. “It’s a slippery slope. Premier cornerbacks rarely hit the market. When a good one does, he gets paid like a premier player even though he isn’t. Sometimes there’s a home run. (See: Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots) Most times, it doesn’t work out.”

Cimini adds the Philadelphia Eagles “reportedly will be a strong suitor” for Jones, echoing colleague and league insider Adam Schefter, who recently painted Philadelphia as the front-runner over the likes of New York (Jets and Giants) and Las Vegas.

“I expect the Eagles to be in play on him,” Schefter said Wednesday during an interview on 97.5 The Fanatic. “I don’t know if they’ll ultimately sign him but they’ll be one of the teams in prime contention for him at about 18 million a year with 60 million guaranteed approximately.”

Gang Green has the second-least salary cap space ($49.4 million) of Jones’ four aforementioned contenders, but they also have a massive need at the position with two contributing corners (Brian Poole, Maurice Canady) headed to unrestricted free agency. They also boast one of the more aggressive front offices which rarely shies away from splurging on outside talent.

Just two years ago, almost to the day, the Jets gave Trumaine Johnson a whopping five-year, $72.5 million contract that included a record-setting $45 million in total guarantees, $34 million guaranteed at signing, and a $20 million signing bonus. Pulling in $14.5 million per year, he’s currently the sport’s second-highest-paid CB behind Miami’s Xavien Howard (five years, $75.25 million), whose average annual value is $15.05 million.

Based on Schefter’s estimates, Jones is set to blow past both — particularly, his potential future teammate.

Cowboys’ Latest Contract Offer to Dak Prescott Revealed

If the Cowboys lose Byron Jones this month, it’s because they prioritized free-agent quarterback Dak Prescott, who’s slated to be slapped with the exclusive franchise tag by March 12, barring agreement on a long-term deal. Which the club tried (is trying?) to get done.

Per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys brass spoke to Dak’s agent for a second time since the Scouting Combine and offered the former Pro Bowl signal-caller $33 million annually, with $105 million in guarantees. The length of the proposed pact is unknown.

Prescott didn’t sign on the dotted line, to little surprise. Why? The $33 million AAV is the same as what he rejected way back in September when negotiations were white-hot. The guaranteed money is also less than the Los Angeles Rams handed QB Jared Goff, who inked a four-year, $134 million extension with an NFL-record $110 million guaranteed.

It’s been said that Dallas will use the tag on Prescott while hammering out a multi-year contract for free-agent wide receiver Amari Cooper, who could reset the market at upwards of $20 million per year, requiring a chunk of the club’s $77 million in available cap space.

