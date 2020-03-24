Cowboys Could Bring Aboard Former First-Round Wide Receiver: Report

Week 2 of NFL free agency marks the start of bargain-bin shopping. The initial surge is over, and the majority of blue-chip players have been stripped from the racks, leaving behind distinctly lower-grade options.

Fortunately, this is where the Cowboys and owner/general manager Jerry Jones makes his bones. He lives to cut deals, and negotiate them. He thrives big-game hunting in a closed environment, the picked-over landscape serving as his personal range. Great Value often turns into just that for the mercurial czar.

As of this writing, he’s engaged in deep negotiations with former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe. And could also be poking around a new weapon for Dak Prescott.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys “have some interest” in former Colts and Patriots wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who’s languishing in a surprisingly cold environment, sans interest.

The 29th overall pick of the 2015 Draft, chosen by Indianapolis, Dorsett (5-10, 192) is primarily a deep threat, a long-strider with 4.25 speed who converted 29 receptions into five touchdowns — 13.7 yards per catch on 29 receptions — across 14 games (four starts) for New England last season.

He joined the Patriots in 2017 and made 15 appearances that year, notching 12 catches for 194 scoreless yards (16.2 YPC). Dorsett was slightly more productive in 2018, delivering 32 grabs for 290 yards and three TDs.

During his two-year Colts tenure, which spanned 26 games (seven starts), he totaled 753 yards and three TDs on 98 targets and 51 receptions (14.8 YPC).

If added, Dorsett, 27, would replace defected Dallas slot WR Randall Cobb, who inked a three-year, $27 million contract with the Houston Texans. The Cowboys have yet to re-sign Tavon Austin and can’t rely on the likes of Devin Smith, Cedrick Wilson, Ventell Bryant, and Tevin Jones. As it stands, the team is trotting out $100 million man Amari Cooper and 2019 breakout star Michael Gallup, and … that’s pretty much it.

Dorsett, at this point in the process, should accept a deal similar to what Cobb got last offseason — a one-year, $5 million pact.

The Cowboys currently have a little over $24 million of available salary-cap space.

Dallas Decides Whether to Sign Clowney: Report

What Jadeveon Clowney supposedly wants, the Cowboys aren’t willing to provide. The three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, the best edge rusher on the open market, is seeking “something in the $20-million-a-year range,” according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, as the second wave of free agency begins.

Consequently, the Cowboys “are not among the teams” currently in the Clowney sweepstakes, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported last Friday.

This bursts the bubble of many a Dallas fan hoping he’d take his talents to the Lone Star State, a possibility first conjured up by former Browns All-Pro tackle-turned-analyst Joe Thomas, who predicted Clowney would sign with the silver and blue.

“I think the Cowboys are the team that is going to land Jadeveon Clowney,” Thomas said Tuesday on NFL Network, via RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys. “They just lost Robert Quinn. They’re looking for somebody who can make an impact on that defense because they think they have a championship roster everywhere else.”

Spotrac.com estimates Clowney will ink a six-year, $120.3 million ($20.05 million annually) contract, aligning him with the $21 million-per-year ($105 million total value) extension that Dallas gave DE DeMarcus Lawrence last offseason.

