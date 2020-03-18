Cowboys, Emmanuel Sanders Have Mutual Interest: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing Emmanuel Sanders and Jane Slater of NFL Network is reporting that interest is mutual.

Sanders was born in Bellville, Texas. The wide receiver played his collegiate ball at SMU and trains during the offseason in Dallas.

The former third-round pick was traded to the 49ers last season after spending five-plus seasons with the Broncos. He caught 53 balls for San Fransisco, helping Jimmy Garoppolo & Co. make the playoffs and reach the Super Bowl.

Evaluating the Cowboys WR Corps

The Cowboys were able to bring back Amari Cooper on a five-year, $100M deal. Cooper turned down significantly more money from the Redskins, as our own Zach Kelberman wrote. The reported proposal for Cooper was reportedly in the 22 million-per-year range, which would have put him near Julio Jones as one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Having Cooper back solidifies the outside for the Cowboys with Michael Gallup, who had a breakout 2019 campaign, also in the fold. The team may still need someone in the slot after watching Randall Cobb depart for Houston. Enter Emmanual Sanders, who has proven the ability to get open in the middle of the field, though he’s a versatile weapon who can lineup anywhere.

