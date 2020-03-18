Cowboys Re-Sign LB Sean Lee to Multi-Million Dollar Contract for 2020

Much to Jerry Jones’ delight, the “good base” of the Dallas Cowboys — a three-man group comprised of quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and linebacker Sean Lee — are returning for the 2020 season.

After the team franchise-tagged Prescott and handed Cooper $100 million, Lee was the final domino to topple. According to his agent, Mike McCartney, the unrestricted free agent linebacker on Tuesday inked a new one-year contract.

“Excited for Sean Lee to play another season for the @dallascowboys,” McCartney tweeted.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the pact is worth $4.5 million, with $2 million guaranteed.