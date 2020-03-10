Cowboys Announce Re-Signing of Veteran Offensive Lineman

A Dallas Cowboys offensive player not named Dak Prescott received a new deal Monday.

The team announced the signing of offensive lineman Adam Redmond, an exclusive-rights free agent. Per the Cowboys’ official website, he inked a one-year contract “likely worth the NFL minimum.”

Redmond is entering his third season with Dallas, having originally joined the club in September 2018. He made 10 appearances that season as a swing interior lineman — he’s capable of playing guard and center — behind Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, and Connor Williams.

In 2019, Redmond retained his spot on the 53-man roster but was active for just one game despite both Martin and Williams battling injuries at various points. He was listed as the third-string center, backing up Frederick and Joe Looney.

The Cowboys placed Redmond on season-ending injured reserve last November, the result of a nagging back issue.

The 27-year-old (in May) Harvard product entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signed by the Indianapolis Colts. He appeared in four games for the Colts, who waived him in October 2017. The Bills signed Redmond to the practice squad four days after his release, and then to a reserve/futures contract in January 2018.

He was chopped by the Bills at final cuts on Sept. 1, 2018.

Redmond will return as Frederick’s primary reserve, especially with Looney slated to test the unrestricted free-agent waters beginning March 18. The Cowboys also have two other offensive linemen hitting the open market: guard Xavier Su’a-Filo and long snapper LP Ladouceur.

Dallas’ front-five seeks to maintain its powerhouse standing under the instruction of new offensive line coach Joe Philbin, who was hired by new HC Mike McCarthy. Philbin replaces Marc Colombo, one of many Jason Garrett-era holdovers let go by McCarthy this offseason.

