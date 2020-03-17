Cowboys to Make Amari Cooper Second-Highest Paid WR in NFL: Report

The Dallas Cowboys opened the legal tampering period of 2020 NFL free agency staring a major risk in the face. Star wide receiver Amari Cooper sat without a contract after the team opted to use the franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott.

While it took until the very end of the day on Monday, the Cowboys did manage to come to terms on a new contract with their leading receiver. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, the two sides agreed on a deal worth $100 million over five years.

It’s a massive contract, but one which was understandably widely expected. Cooper has been one of Prescott’s most reliable weapons while helping to ease the burden on running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Amari Cooper Becomes Second-Highest Paid Wide Receiver

Once the deal becomes official at the expected start of the league year on Wednesday, Cooper will likely be the second-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. The $20 million annual salary places him behind only Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones, who makes an average of $22 million per year, per Over The Cap.

Even more surprising than who’s ahead of Cooper on the list is a few of the names behind him, including New Orleans Saints playmaker Michael Thomas. The 27-year-old inked a five-year deal worth $96.25 million in July of 2019 – an average of $19.25 million per year.

Cooper was acquired via trade from the Oakland Raiders back in 2018 and proceeded to tally 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games with Dallas that year. He battled injuries throughout the 2019 season en route to a final stat line which featured 79 catches, 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.

Redskins Tried to ‘Pry’ Amari Cooper From Cowboys

If the drama of entering the legal tampering period without arguably one of the NFL’s best wide receivers under contract wasn’t stressful enough, it appears the Cowboys had competition from one of their biggest rivals. According to Schefter, the Washington Redskins attempted to lure Cooper away from Dallas.

