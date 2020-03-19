Cowboys Re-Sign Key Cornerback to Three-Year Contract: Report

Their names aren’t “Chris Harris Jr.” and “Darius Slay,” but the Dallas Cowboys did manage to scoop up two cornerbacks Wednesday.

Coinciding with the addition of ex-Raven Maurice Canady, the Cowboys signed in-house free-agent CB Anthony Brown to a three-year, $15.5 million contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A 2016 sixth-round draft pick, Brown finished his 2019 campaign with 17 tackles and five pass deflections across nine appearances, cut short by a triceps injury that required placement on season-ending injured reserve. Paramount to Dallas’ depth, he worked behind starting corners Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie, splitting reps with slot man Jourdan Lewis.

For his career, the Purdue product has compiled 172 tackles, 32 pass deflections, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Brown’s best year came in 2017, when he notched 11 PBUs and picked off two passes.

Brown earned $2.025 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

His retention is crucial for a Cowboys secondary that lost Jones to the Miami Dolphins and starting safety Jeff Heath to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team announced Wednesday it also waived S Donovan Olumba and re-signed veteran backup S Darian Thompson.

Brown joins Canady, Awuzie and Lewis, forming a capable — but hardly ideal — CB corps. Look for the position to be addressed further in next month’s draft, where Dallas holds the No. 17 overall selection.

The Cowboys scheduled an official top-30 visit with Florida CB CJ Henderson, a consensus first-round talent and top contender for their day-one pick. They’ve been linked to LSU S Grant Delpit and Alabama S Xavier McKinney, as well.

Maliek Collins Inks Deal with Cowboys-Crazed AFC Team

Just call them the Las Vegas Cowboys. It wasn’t enough for the Raiders to pluck Heath and now-former Dallas tight end Jason Witten from the open market. They wouldn’t stop there.

Starting defensive lineman Maliek Collins, an unrestricted free agent, also joined the Raiders on Tuesday, he confirmed to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Chosen in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, Collins appeared in 61 career games for the Cowboys, starting 55. A run-stuffer with some pass-rushing juice, he logged 84 tackles, 54 solo stops, and 14.5 sacks from 2016-19. Collins made 20 tackles and four sacks last season, helping key the league’s 11th-ranked rush defense, which surrendered 103.5 yards per game.

In Vegas, Collins should be ticketed for significant reps — if not a starter’s role — along a front-seven desperate for fresh blood. Additionally, to bolster the trenches, the team inked ex-Bucs DE Carl Nassib to a three-year, $25 million deal. They also wrangled linebackers Cory Littleton ($36 million over three years) and Nick Kwiatkoski ($21 million, three years).

