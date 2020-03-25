Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion TE to One-Year Contract

Nearly two months after reaching football’s mountain top, Blake Bell has a new NFL home in North Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday agreed to a one-year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports. Additional terms of the deal are not yet known.

The team confirmed the transaction on its official Twitter account.

A 2015 fourth-round draft pick, chosen by the San Francisco 49ers, Bell spent the 2019 campaign in Kansas City, catching eight passes for 67 scoreless yards across 15 appearances. He technically made seven starts in tandem with Chiefs All-World TE Travis Kelce; Bell’s primarily an in-line blocker.

He put up identical numbers — literally — in 2018, during a one-and-done stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, logging 67 yards on eight grabs over 10 appearances.

Prior to that, Bell recorded three receptions for 19 yards as a Minnesota Viking (2017) and 271 yards on 19 catches as a 49er (2015-16).

Bell played collegiately at Oklahoma, where he spent his first three years as a quarterback before converting to a pass-catcher. As a signal-caller, from 2011-13, he completed 159-of-253 balls (59.3 percent) for 1,763 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He added an additional 24 TDs on 631 rushing yards (181 attempts).

His NFL.com scouting profile compared Bell — who stands a staggering 6-foot-6 and weighs 252 pounds — to former Texans and Broncos TE Joel Dreessen.

“A newly converted tight end who was a short-yardage specialist and red-zone brute for the Sooners as a quarterback,” draft expert Lance Zierlein wrote. “Bell was looked over by scouting community during the regular season, but he has flashed sure hands and shown improvement as a blocker and could have an NFL future if a team is willing to be patient with him.”

Bell is the fourth free-agent addition made by Dallas, joining cornerback Maurice Canady, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. He’s also the first out-of-house offensive player the club has inked this offseason.

Bell’s Fit with Cowboys

On its face, this signing doesn’t move the needle all that much and certainly won’t vault the Cowboys to instant-contender status. But it’s an important insurance policy for new starter Blake Jarwin, who inked a four-year, $24 million deal earlier this month.

The two, along with 2018 fourth-rounder Dalton Schultz, will aim to replace the production of longtime veteran Jason Witten, who defected to the Las Vegas Raiders. Witten registered 529 yards and four TDs on 63 receptions last season.

Bell should slide in as the No. 2 behind Jarwin, a de facto sixth offensive lineman due to his blocking prowess — his main asset. And, hey, considering his background, he may also be tapped to launch one downfield at some point or another. Don’t get too comfortable, Dak Prescott …

