Cowboys Reach Agreement with Starting Kicker for 2020 Season

Kai Forbath is returning to the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, after the official start of the new league year, that Dallas re-signed the veteran kicker to a one-year contract.

Terms of the free-agent deal are not yet known. The Cowboys have yet to formally announce the signing, saying only it’s “expected.”

As far as late-season kicker additions go, Forbath was a revelation for the Cowboys. He was a perfect 10-for-10 on field-goal attempts, with a long of 50 yards, and 10-for-10 on extra points across three appearances.

Forbath originally joined Dallas on Dec. 9. He put pen to paper following an open tryout that also included Nick Rose and Tristan Vizcaino, as Dallas was desperate to replace struggling incumbent Brett Maher, who blew 10 FG attempts in 2019 — more than any professional kicker in a single season within the past four years, according to NFL Research.

The nail in Maher’s coffin came on Dec. 5, when he shanked a 42-yard try amid the team’s 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. He was just 6-of-12 on FGs at AT&T Stadium last season, and his unsuccessful boots often were from short distances or at inopportune times.

Forbath, 32, owns a career 86.8 percent FG percentage, having drilled 131 of 151 attempts and 183 of 195 XPs across stints with the New England Patriots, Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Forbath heads into the offseason atop the depth chart, but there’s a chance the Cowboys — perhaps at the behest of new special teams coordinator John Fassel — add a kicker in next month’s draft to serve as competition.

If not, Forbath could face internal pressure from Vizcaino, who signed a reserve/futures contract with Dallas in January.

Cowboys Reportedly Ink Ex-Ravens Starting CB

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Cowboys on Wednesday signed former New York Jets cornerback Maurice Canady to a one-year contract. Additional terms of the deal are not yet known. This is a corresponding move of sorts following CB Donovan Olumba’s release from the 90-man offseason roster, the team announced.

Canady, 25, appeared in eight games and made two starts for the Jets in 2019, claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6. He finished his truncated New York tenure with 25 tackles and two pass breakups.

Prior to that, across five games with the Ravens last season, he made 21 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception, and a forced fumble. Altogether, Canady has appeared in 32 of a possible 64 regular-season contests, including two starts in Baltimore. He’s totaled 80 tackles, six PBUs, and one INT.

Hardly an ideal CB1, Canady nonetheless will be ticketed for heavy snaps after Dallas lost CB Byron Jones (Miami Dolphins) and safety Jeff Heath (Las Vegas Raiders) in free agency. He’s tentatively penciled in alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, though the team assuredly will address the position further.

