New Mock Draft has Cowboys Trading QB Dak Prescott for Massive Haul

There are hot takes, and takes so scorching they can melt tungsten. This is the latter.

In his newly-released 2020 NFL mock draft, CBS Sports writer Will Brinson predicts the Dallas Cowboys trade quarterback Dak Prescott to the Miami Dolphins for a pair of first-round picks.

Brinson presupposes the Cowboys apply the non-exclusive franchise tag to Prescott, allowing him to negotiate with outside suitors. The exclusive franchise tag would prohibit such discussions.

If Miami is willing to give up No. 5 and No. 18, the Cowboys pull the trigger and go sign a free agent. If you’re Miami, you do that right? Two picks — probably less than the cost of getting Tua in a trade up — and you land Dak. You can hand him $40 million and get down to the business of building out your roster. I know the new “Moneyball” is having a QB on a rookie deal, but it’s way more important to have a good quarterback. The Dolphins can guarantee they’ve got a 26-year-old franchise quarterback, albeit one who is expensive. Let the Cowboys figure out how to rebuild at the position. This deal won’t happen, because Jerry Jones loves Dak too much, having “found” him in the draft. But it’s fun to imagine. Let’s gooooo.

There are several things wrong with this scenario, starting with the tag. If Dallas is forced to use it, they’ll do so in the interest of keeping Dak under strict team control. And at an estimated $33 million for 2020, it’s the same amount they reportedly offered back in September — an offer that Prescott promptly rejected.

Although Miami certainly has the capital to pull off a blockbuster trade (three first-round choices and two second-rounders), they’re in a prime position to nab Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. They’d still secure their cornerstone QB while saving a premium pick, which could then be devoted to building around Tua.

Dallas, meanwhile, probably wouldn’t want to hamper a win-now roster, led by a new, veteran head coach. Moving Prescott so late in the offseason means they’d have to immediately draft a starting signal-caller or explore the picked-over free-agent market (or *gulp* rely on Cooper Rush). Not too ideal for offensive-minded Mike McCarthy and Co.

As contentious as contract talks have been, Prescott remains the best option for the Cowboys, and vice versa. Because, hey, a prime Tom Brady ain’t walking through that door, and this fantastical proposition has zero chance of materializing in real life.

