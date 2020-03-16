Dallas Cowboys’ Most Overpaid Player for 2020 Season Revealed

At his current salary, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford earned a dubious distinction from Bleacher Report.

The digital media giant chose Crawford as the Cowboys’ most overpaid player heading into 2020 NFL free agency, which begins Monday at noon with the league’s legal tampering period.

Tyrone Crawford signed a five-year, $45 million contract extension during the 2015 campaign. He’s now in the final year of said deal after missing 12 games last season and requiring two surgeries on his hips to repair labral tears, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer. Considering the Cowboys’ continued contractual negotiations with others and Crawford’s $9.1 million salary-cap hit this year, the defensive lineman is an ideal candidate to restructure his deal or be released.

A 2012 third-round draft pick, Crawford is entering the final year of the $45 million extension he inked in 2015, due to collect $8 million in base salary and count $9.1 million against the salary cap. By designating him a pre-June 1 cut, the Cowboys would clear $8 million in cap space and absorb only $1.1 million in dead money.

Last month, NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal named Crawford as a “strong” release candidate this offseason, provided the sides don’t restructure his deal.

“Crawford is one of those lifetime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will hate to say goodbye to, so it’s possible Dallas could bring him back at a lower price,” Rosenthal wrote.

Jones, however, threw the masses a curveball at the Scouting Combine, heavily implying Crawford will keep his roster spot — and bounce back from dual hip surgery, at that.

“We have every reason to believe he’s going to be productive,” Jones said, per the Dallas Morning News.

Crawford has totaled 113 tackles, 23 sacks and six pass deflections across 96 games (76 starts) with Dallas. He’s lasted an entire regular season just three times across eight years. He appeared in just four games in 2019, notching three tackles and a sack before hip bursitis forced him to injured reserve. He soon after underwent reparative procedures on his hips, which had plagued the 30-year-old since 2018.

For now, Crawford tentatively is penciled in as a starting DE opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. But the Cowboys are said to be “aggressive” in attempting to re-sign reigning sack leader Robert Quinn, an unrestricted free agent who could command nearly $12 million annually, per Spotrac.com.

Other Dallas defensive linemen slated to hit the market include Antwaun Woods, Daniel Ross, Christian Covington, Kerry Hyder, and Maliek Collins. Collins, Hyder, and Covington are UFAs, while Woods is an exclusive-rights free agent and Ross a restricted free agent.

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported earlier this week the team is “active” in negotiations with “at least” six in-house free agents.

