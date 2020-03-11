Cowboys Wide Receiver Arrested in Tampa on Suspicion of DUI

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence in Tampa, his hometown.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports Bryant initially was pulled over for driving without headlights. Police placed him in handcuffs around 2:45 a.m. after the 23-year-old “exhibited several clues of impairment and admitted to drinking several margaritas.”

Per Gehlken, Bryant failed a field sobriety test as his blood-alcohol samples — .102 and .099 — exceeded the legal limit of .08. He was in the process of being released from custody around 9 a.m. CT after producing a $500 bond.

A rookie in 2019, Bryant entered the pros with the Cincinnati Bengals, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Temple, where he caught 173 passes for 2,444 yards and 10 touchdowns across 48 games. At 6-foot-3, he fancies himself a big-bodied possession target who complements apparent physical attributes with a confident mental make-up.

“I’m a wide receiver who pays attention to the very small details. I look at my opponent and just read how he plays – and try to find out the ways to beat him,” Bryant told Owl Sports. “If it’s from a release standpoint, I try to attack him to beat him when we release. If it’s a smaller guy, I know that with my frame and my size, I can just jump over him to catch the ball.”

Bryant played in three preseason games for the Bengals, nabbing 14 receptions for 154 yards. He was released at final cuts and snatched by the Cowboys, who signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 2.

Bryant was promoted to the active roster on Oct. 2. He made 12 appearances for Dallas, catching just one pass for 15 yards amid the team’s Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was a bigger contributor on special teams, where he recorded 201 snaps compared to a paltry 23 on offense.

Under contract for 2020 at a $585,000 base salary, Bryant is subject to both in-house and NFL discipline as his alleged DUI violates the league’s substance abuse policy. He already was a longshot to make the Cowboys’ final roster, but this incident may expedite his release.

Dallas faces several other questions at receiver with Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb, and Tavon Austin all slated to hit unrestricted free agency next week. They’re pushing hard to re-sign Cooper and Cobb as the duo nicely complements Michael Gallup, who totaled 66 grabs for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in a breakout 2019 campaign.

New Contract Update on Cowboys, ‘Motivated’ Cooper

ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Tuesday that Dallas is “working hard” to lock down Cooper with a multi-year deal, and the Pro Bowl wideout’s camp appears “motivated at the moment to get something done.”

“To me, present indications are he could be signed before QB Dak Prescott,” Werder tweeted.



A team source relayed to Werder the Cowboys are actively negotiating with “at least” six impending free agents ahead of the March 16 legal tampering window, a two-day stretch preceding the NFL’s official signing period.

Cooper battled through numerous lower-body injuries last season to deliver 79 catches for a career-high and Cowboys-high 1,189 yards (eighth-most in the NFL) and eight touchdowns, also a new personal best.

The latest estimates have Cooper securing a market-resetting deal, possibly in excess of $20 million annually. He seems likely to eclipse the historic five-year, $100 million pact that New Orleans’ Michael Thomas signed in 2019, which included $60.598 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

