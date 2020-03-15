Dana White Reveals Shocking UFC Strategy for Coronavirus

UFC president Dana White isn’t going to let the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that’s lead to the suspension of sporting events all across the world keep his company from moving forward with its scheduled fights.

“We’re not stopping,” White said per ESPN. “We will keep finding a way to put on the fights.”

Dana White says the UFC fights will continue. “We’re not stopping. We will keep finding a way to put on the fights.” pic.twitter.com/7ixxpFjTSz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2020

Almost simultaneously, ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted a company statement proving White’s words were true. Raimondi posted on social media how the UFC was handling it’s March 21 event. The statement reads:

“Due to rapidly changing circumstances in the U.K, including recently implemented travel restrictions, UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Edwards, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at the O2 Arena in London, will be relocated. The organization is looking at the available options, including in the United States. Additional details will be announced in coming days. O2 ticket holders may seek a full refund at the point of purchase. UFC looks forward to returning to London at the earliest opportunity.”

So it appears that while many people will be holed up in their homes over the coming weeks and months with limited sporting action available on television and over-the-top streaming platforms, the UFC will continue its shocking strategy of going forward with its planned events when almost no other organization in the world is doing that.

Smart. Bold. Wild. Dumb. However the move ultimately turns out to be judged among the masses in hindsight, the UFC isn’t going to let the coronavirus outbreak that’s ravaging nations keep it from making more fights.

Planned Fights Needing Venues Includes UFC 249

If the show is to go on as suggested by White, the UFC has plenty of work to do.

UFC Fight Night: 171 in London, UFC on ESPN 8 in Ohio, UFC Fight Night 172 in Oregon and UFC 249 in New York are all without homes right now. As reported by Raimondi, the UFC is moving UFC Fight Night 171 from London to another venue with an announcement to come later this week.

The next two cards, UFC on ESPN 8 and UFC Fight Night 172, were originally set to be moved to the UFC’s Apex facility in Nevada but will also need new venues now as well after the Nevada Athletic Commission revoked all combat sports licenses in the state.

Finally, UFC 249, which features a massive showdown between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, is likely in need of a new home as well because of New York’s ban on gatherings of 500 or more people.

So it looks like the UFC is going to be super busy trying to get things sorted out over the coming weeks.

Uncertainty Remains Over Potential Venues

It’s unclear where all those events would or could take place at this point, but White and other UFC officials have made it super clear by now that they plan to keep trying to keep their massive fight schedule going.

That might not be popular among some in the sport. Several media members have blasted the company over its decision to keep making fights in the wake of the pandemic, but the UFC seems to believe offering its fans something else to think about during this coronavirus issue is the higher good right now.

