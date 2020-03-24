Dana White Goes on Hilarious Meme Tear After Postponing UFC Events [LOOK]

UFC president Dana White has been on a meme-sharing tear since having to postpone multiple UFC events due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The promotion has currently put UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Edwards, UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Rozenstruik and UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris on ice, but April 18’s UFC 249 is still on.

On Monday, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that White said he’s close to locking in on a location for UFC 249, and he confirmed that the promotion plans on going ahead with all 13 of the scheduled fights. The main event features one of the most anticipated matchups in UFC history, lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov vs. No. 1 contender Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson.

Since the UFC’s last event, UFC Fight Night: Lee vs. Oliveria on March 14, 2020, White has posted numerous memes aimed at 2020 as a whole, as well as UFC 249.

The meme reads, “Apparently this year is being written by Stephen King.”

UFC 249 may take place on the moon.

The meme reads, “Dana White, lookin’ for a venue” for UFC 249.

An nod to one of Nate Diaz’s most famous lines when he called out Conor McGregor at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cerrone 2 in December 2015, White’s post reads, “Coronavirus you’re taking everything I worked for motherf—ker.”

The UFC president’s post reads, “Kinda feeling like the Earth just sent us all to our rooms to think about what we’ve done.”

White posted a picture of an aged Khabib and Ferguson, with the caption, “I was worried about this too…. but I will get this done.”

