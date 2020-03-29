COVID-19 Coronavirus May Put an End to Daniel Cormier’s UFC Career

A shoo-in Hall of Fame UFC fighter may not have his career end the way he wanted it to. The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak may put an end to former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier’s career before he has a trilogy fight with heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic.

Cormier, who turned 41 years old on March 20, has been vocal about wanting to fight Miocic in the summer, and then hang up his gloves for good, win or lose.

There were hints from both fighters that a bout between the two would be scheduled for the summer, but that was before the coronavirus outbreak began in the U.S and lockdown became a way of life.

Because of the uncertainty around the coronavirus and how long it’ll impact every day life, including self isolating, he may not get that fight within the time frame that he wants.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, Cormier said, “I think that we were looking at the summer, late summer, anyways. I think by late summer we should be getting back rolling as a country, as an organization. It affects the ability to go into the gym right now as I would be, but I don’t know the effects of that with some of these other things.”

If the COVID-19 emergency continues past the summer, the former double champ said, “Yeah. [If] this thing starts going to late fall, getting into the winter, there’s no way. I’d be done. Yeah, I think it needs to happen by the summer.”

Cormier has been clear that he is only interested in fighting Miocic for his last UFC match. The fighters are 1-1 against each other — Cormier won their first fight by first-round KO at UFC 226 and Miocic the second match by fourth-round TKO at UFC 241.

Stipe Miocic Is Focusing On Being a First Responder During The COVID-19 Outbreak

Along with being one of the best fighters on the planet, Miocic works as a part-time firefighter in Ohio. Miocic is seemingly not focused on fighting Daniel Cormier in the summer. The heavyweight champ tweeted:

I am focused on being a first responder. Not only did I take an oath, but I genuinely want to help those in immediate need. I hope we will all be fighting soon and back to our version of normal, but for now let’s make an impact in our communities. #SM https://t.co/APmRYyxm2X — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) March 27, 2020

His tweet reads, “I am focused on being a first responder. Not only did I take an oath, but I genuinely want to help those in immediate need. I hope we will all be fighting soon and back to our version of normal, but for now let’s make an impact in our communities.”

If the coronavirus emergency in the United States continues for many more months, Miocic may end up not defending his title for a long time — and likely not in the summer. If that’s the case, Cormier’s career will likely end without the trilogy fight.

The UFC Is Adamant It Wants to Continue Putting on Events

April 18’s UFC 249 is still set to take place, and the promotion is seemingly not willing to back down. Even though most combat sport promotions and all major sporting leagues in the United States have halted operations, the UFC continues to press forward.

It postponed events up to UFC 249, but the promotion’s president, Dana White, has been clear that the fight card will happen and that he has four to five locations on his radar to host the event.

