Daniel Cormier Hints at Huge Rematch Announcement [LOOK]

An announcement for the trilogy fight between UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and former double champ Daniel “DC” Cormier may be close. DC took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to drop a hint.

Here is the tweet from the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion:

The tweet reads, “Thank you [Stipe Miocic!] (Heart eyes emoji).”

Miocic was recently cleared from an eye injury that had sidelined that champion since their second fight at UFC 241 in August of 2019.

Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic Are Both 1-1 Against Each Other

Both men are 1-1 against each other. DC got his hand raised and earned the heavyweight championship when he knocked out Miocic at UFC 226 in July of 2018. Miocic bounced back, however, and defeated DC in their second match at UFC 241. After losing the majority of the striking exchanges throughout the first three rounds, the gritty Miocic got the upper-hand in the fourth round by landing savage body shots that led to a TKO win. With that victory, Miocic won his title back from DC.

A third fight between the two makes a lot of sense for the division, especially at Cormier’s age. The 40 year old has announced that the trilogy bout with Miocic will be the last of his professional MMA career, and he will hang his gloves up regardless of the outcome.

Cormier Wants the Match to Happen Sooner Rather Than Later

DC has been vocal about wanting to fight the heavyweight champ as soon as possible, and recently referred to himself as spoiled milk.

During a UFC 248 media scrum that Cormier participated in, he said, “You ever [seen] a carton of milk, and there’s an expiration date, mine was supposed to be last year. Every day we move past it. I’m pretty sure I’m sour, man. You don’t want to drink me [in] your cereal.”

He made it clear what how he wants to end his fighting career, “You know man, I just want to fight [UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic], get my belt back, and be done.”

Cormier has become a successful color commentator for the UFC, and he has called huge events for the promotion, including last weekend’s UFC 248.

His current professional MMA record stands at 22-2 and one no contest, and has won and defended both the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. DC is revered as one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the Octagon, and is a shoo-in Hall of Famer.

