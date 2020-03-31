Dolphins Attempt to Trade for No. 1 Overall Pick: Report

Entering the 2019 season, many believed the Miami Dolphins would be the worst team. The franchise had stripped down the talent and it appeared the organization would a strong contender for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Well, head coach Brian Flores got too much out of the team and they won five games, which left the franchise with the No. 5 pick. They still have eyes for the top spot, and Miami has attempted to swing a deal with Cincinnati for the top asset in the 2020 draft, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald relays.

The Dolphins would select Burrow if they move up in the draft. Miami has three first-rounders, wielding the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency, as well, and the draft,” general manager Chris Grier said during the first month of the 2019 NFL season. “For us, we’ve positioned ourselves where we think we can do anything or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.”

Everyone Believes Joe Burrow Will Be No. 1 Pick

Burrow is expected to go no. 1 overall and Salguero adds that he doesn’t know one NFL scout or personnel man who believes otherwise.

There is a collection of people who believe Chase Young is the best prospect in the draft. However, with the quarterback being the more important position, Young is unlikely to be considered for the No. 1 pick given the Bengals’ needs and the needs of teams attempting to trade up to draft a signal-caller.

Tua Tagovailoa Not Expected to Fall Past No. 5

Teams will not have as much intel on players as they are accustomed to heading into the draft because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is particularly challenging for evaluating Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a fractured hip last season while playing for the University of Alabama.

“He’s moving really, really well,” said co-agent Chris Cabott, who also indicated that the response from NFL teams has been overwhelmingly positive. “To this point, we don’t have any medical concerns. Obviously, in any given situation, it’s a day-by-day situation, but his road to return has not been interrupted.”

Tagovailoa’s MRI showed that the fracture has healed. There’s also footage of him dropping back making throws on his Instagram. The QB could schedule a live-streamed or taped version of his pro day, though no plans are currently in the works, according to Mika Rodak of AL.com.

If the Dolphins stay put at No. 5, it would be surprising if he falls past Miami. However, it’s not certain that the QB will be available at that spot.

The Redskins, Chargers and Dolphins all loom as possibilities for Tua. The Bengals could be in the mix (either at No. 1 or in the event that they trade down) and other teams could emerge.