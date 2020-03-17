Drake Reveals Why He Wants Oprah’s $2 Billion, Partners With NBA Star

Drake is making headlines these days and it is because he is now listed in a very exclusive territory.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Drake recently released the single “Oprah’s Bank Account” with smash recording artists Lil Yachty and DaBaby.

The result?

The single has 10.5 million streams in its first week. With that success, this now gives Drake his 208th career title track on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

That’s a big deal!

Drake is expected to drop a new album in the summer. In January, he released the song “Desires” with Future on SoundCloud.

In February he released “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.”

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, NBA & BIG 3 star, Larry Sanders says he’s also working with Drake.

Check out our conversation from the Scoop B Radio Podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What’s next for you?

Larry Sanders: Just creating this pathway and working on this vehicle as far as ways to elevate people in everyday life. I still do my business stuff on the side as far as my real estate and my stocks and whatnot, and all of this knowledge that I’m obtaining I wanna share it. I want to work in the League with different guys who are on their way out and getting ready for that second life rather, because you do have a second life. You have to have ambition again. You have to wake up and be fueled by something. You want to make money. We are going to retire at a young age. No matter how long your career is, you’re still going to be at a young age so it’s time to do something else. I’m also working on a lot of music too. That’s been great. Drake just did something to one of my beats on a song that he made and it leaked and it might be on his album as a bonus track. I know there were other artists who made it to that track originally a couple years ago so I’m just creatin’. Keeping my energy good – just creatin’.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Did you say you’re going to be on Drake’s new album?

Larry Sanders: Yeah I might be on there. I already got the track. I did a song – I made a beat a few years ago with a song for him on it, but his artist chose to use it and they just made a song again so I guess they really love the beat. I ain’t never see two people make a song on the same beat and even try to release it! That’s pretty dope and I’m excited about that

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: In the words of my grandmother: “You sh****ng high cotton now, sir” [laughs]



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Well here’s the good news: You are off the hot seat. Thank you for being with us today on Scoop B Radio.

Larry Sanders: I appreciate you having me man

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: A’ight man we’re gonna talk soon wishing you the best through the summer and the BIG3! Thanks brother. Talk to you.

Larry Sanders: Good bye