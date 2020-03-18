Lions Agree to Trade For Patriots Defensive Back: Report

The Detroit Lions continue to try and reshape their defense, and have struck with another big move on the back end, reportedly nabbing New England Patriots safety Duron Harmon in a trade.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported the trade of Harmon to Detroit.

As Rapoport said, a swap of late round picks would be the cost for Detroit to acquire the big play safety.

This is a flip of late-round picks. https://t.co/aNNHwXfIgl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2020

Harmon is yet another Patriots player joining the team and linking back up with Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn and the rest of the former New England brain trust now in Detroit.

Duron Harmon Stats

Harmon, nicknamed “the closer” thanks to his penchant for coming up with big plays late in games, has been a player who has been a big play threat on the back end for New England for years. He’s put together 175 tackles, 17 interceptions and 28 pass deflections for the Patriots in his career.

Harmon joined the Patriots out of Rutgers as a third round selection in 2013. He’s played his entire career with the Patriots up until this point, so him moving on will likely be a huge shock to the player at this point in time.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported previous free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Defensive tackle Danny Shelton also agreed to join the team on Wednesday. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

Lions Biggest 2020 Free Agency Need is Defense

In order to get back into the playoffs and turn themselves around, the Lions are going to need an infusion of talent, especially on defense. Detroit did not pressure the quarterback meaningfully in 2019, and struggled stopping the pass as well, something that has been painfully obvious for weeks and that is a glaring problem given what the team has done in the last few offseason periods. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

In free agency, the Lions will undoubtably have to look at the defensive line and the backfield for potential upgrades, with another eye at linebacker. Having some extra money could help the team make some key additions there, and patch some of their other depth holes on the offensive side.

Harmon now coming into the mix helps the Lions cross off a major need in the defensive backfield, but the spot of cornerback could still be counted as a major focus for the Lions moving forward.

