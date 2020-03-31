Dan Orlovsky never played in Philadelphia but the former quarterback always has the city’s back.

Orlovsky, who often appears on ESPN’s “First Take” as a football analyst, has made it a frequent habit of defending Carson Wentz. His wife is a Philly native and he has even posted photos of their children sporting No. 11 Wentz jerseys. Orlovsky has been on the frontlines of the never-ending debate about whether the Eagles should have kept Wentz over Nick Foles. The answer is no. It’s always no.

On Monday, Orlovsky revealed his list of the top-five quarterbacks in the NFC for 2020. Wentz came in at No. 4 and it seemed to be a fair assessment until people realized that Aaron Rodgers was fifth on the list. Orlovsky was immediately called out on the carpet by ESPN colleagues like Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith. Orlovsky wasn’t backing down and even submitted statistics to support his argument. Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and Drew Brees took the top three spots.

Can see all the Twitter superhero’s are out in full today off me putting Wentz ahead of Rodgers. I’ll leave this here. The last 3 season Wentz is better in:

QBR

PPG (Games started by both)

Points per possession

3rd downs Aaron is still a baller-Wentz has been better. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 30, 2020

“You want to sit there and say, ‘How can I place him [Wentz] ahead of Aaron Rodgers?’ So, let’s not look at last year as Carson Wentz versus Aaron, whom I love, because it’s not enough,” Orlovsky said on ESPN. “Let’s look at the last three seasons. In the last three seasons, Carson Wentz’s QBR average is fifth. In the last three seasons, Aaron Rodgers is 18th.”

VideoVideo related to espn analyst ranks carson wentz over future hall-of-fame qb 2020-03-30T23:13:53-04:00

Rodgers vs. Wentz: Stats Don’t Lie

Comparing Aaron Rodgers and Carson Wentz is a fun exercise and the numbers might surprise you. For instance, did you know that Wentz has started more games than Rodgers over the past three years?

It’s true: Wentz has 40 starts versus 39 for Rodgers. Wentz’s QB rating is almost two whole points higher: 98.3 against 96.6.

Wentz also has more team wins than Rodgers: 25 to 23 (.625 winning percentage). The kid from North Dakota also leads Rodgers in pass completions, passing attempts, completion percentage and touchdown passes. Wentz leads the latter category by a healthy margin, too. He has 81 touchdown tosses to 67 for Rodgers. While most of the numbers are very close, they do paint the portrait of an underrated (disrespected?) Eagles signal-caller. Wentz has top-five talent.

The top 5 quarterbacks in the NFC, according to @danorlovsky7 👀 pic.twitter.com/gjl5dVxKqw — First Take (@FirstTake) March 30, 2020

Orlovsky Once Linked to Coaching Job in Philly

After the 2019 football season ended, the rumor mill was picking up steam about Dan Orlovsky taking a coaching job in the NFL. Considering his ongoing defense of Carson Wentz — coupled with his wife’s ties to Philadelphia — the Eagles seemed like a perfect fit.

Head coach Doug Pederson was undergoing a very public (and underwhelming) search for a new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Orlovsky’s name was getting floated around as an option, especially after several reports suggested the Eagles wanted to hire Josh McCown for a similar role.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, several teams reached out to Orlovsky to gauge his interest. The Eagles were never confirmed to be one of those teams but all the clues were there. If Orlovsky had been serious about jumping into the coaching ranks, he should have contacted Pederson. There was a nice synergy there and it could be something to keep en eye on down the line.

Philly as a city has a reputation-& it’s accurate. The people of that city are THE BEST! Living there for 4 years was super dope. Today, we leave & move back home to CT, & while that’s exciting heading home-Philly will always have a part of me & my families soul. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OmTDvyHbsj — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 13, 2019

This is what Orlovsky wrote about the city on Twitter: “Philly as a city has a reputation-& it’s accurate. The people of that city are THE BEST! Living there for 4 years was super dope. Today, we leave & move back home to CT, & while that’s exciting heading home-Philly will always have a part of me & my families soul.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!